US Capital Global to Advise Eagle Graphite Following Oversubscribed Multi-Million Dollar Equity Financing

San Francisco-based private financial group provides financial advisory services to North American mining and natural resource company.

San Francisco, CA, USA., June 15, 2018 — US Capital Global is continuing in its advisory role for Eagle Graphite, a mining and natural resource company. Listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “EGA” and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol “NJGP”, Eagle Graphite owns the Black Crystal graphite quarry, one of only two natural flake graphite quarries in Canada or the USA. Eagle Graphite recently completed its first stage of financing an expansion of its project with an oversubscribed equity financing.

US Capital Global is a full-service private financial group headquartered in San Francisco. Through its investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm provides private placement and capital raise services and has wide distribution for debt and equity private placements.

James Deith, President and CEO at Eagle Graphite, said: “We are deeply appreciative of US Capital Global’s strong insight and diligent approach as we work to implement creative financing solutions tailored to our needs. We look forward to further success as we progress toward a larger corporate financing.”

Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO at US Capital Global, said: “Eagle Graphite initially approached us for debt financing, and we are pleased to support the company across a wide range of financing advisory services. The company’s commitment to working with environmentally conscious practices is commendable and something we greatly value at US Capital Global.”

About Eagle Graphite:

Eagle Graphite’s Black Crystal project includes two mining leases with a combined area of 300 hectares, valid until 2032 and renewable thereafter. The project is strongly supported by local communities, who with a long history in mining, serve as a ready skilled work force. As graphite is a non-toxic and non-reactive substance, Eagle Graphite’s already light carbon footprint is further enhanced by its water recirculation practices, which minimize energy consumption, and by the use of hydroelectric power drawn from the Columbia River Basin.

About US Capital Global:

Since 1998, the US Capital team has been committed to providing small and lower middle market businesses and investors with sophisticated debt, equity, and investment opportunities usually available only to larger middle market companies and institutional investors. The US Capital Global group manages direct investment funds and provides wealth management and capital raise services. Operating with its registered investment bank affiliate, US Capital Global Securities, LLC, the firm acts as a licensed placement agent for companies, funds, and projects, and collaborates closely with its peers in professional banking and investment advisory. www.uscapglobal.com

To learn more about US Capital Global, email Jeffrey Sweeney, Chairman and CEO, at jsweeney@uscapglobal.com or call +1 415-889-1010.

Contact:

Vanessa Guajardo

US Capital Global

555 Montgomery Street, Suite 1501

San Francisco, CA 94111

415-889-1010

media@uscapglobal.com

http://www.uscapglobal.com