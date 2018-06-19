Animon Live welcomes Shalini & Arun to the Digital Marketing Team

In continue effort of getting fresh blood into the system, Animon Live has taken Shalini Joshi and Arun Singh on board as Digital Marketing Manager and Senior SEO Analyst to serve its current and new customers across the domains in India as well as in global market.

Shalini Joshi

She has joined Animon Live on 18th June. She has done her PGPM in Marketing and Digital Marketing Advanced Training Program from Gurugram. She has great exposure in Digital Marketing and Client Servicing field. She has played a key role in managing several clients such as IFFCO Bazar, Kenchi Unisex Salon, Shawarma House, CredAxis and Advanced Cancer Treatment Centres as Key Account Manager. She has also helped great companies to grow further in terms SMM and PR, companies like Francorp – Franchise India, Flyboy Aviation Pvt. Ltd. and Iarani Incorporation.

LinkedIn Profile – @shalini-joshi-32274a100

Arun Kumar Singh

He has joined Animon Live on 18th June. We are convinced that he will add another layer of success to our quality efforts. He had done degree in computer science from UPTU and also has worked at two other technology companies over the past four years.

LinkedIn Profile – @sarun-singh-491a1666