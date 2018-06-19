Dry Erase Paint Market: Current Trends and Future Aspect Analysis 2025

The global dry erase paint market is expected to gain traction not only in the education sector but also corporate and corporate learning sectors on account favorable benefits and properties. There could be a wider area of application available for dry erase paint. Besides traditional dry erase whiteboards used in conference rooms, corporates could virtually engage any smooth surface for using dry erase paint on. The newness of being allowed to use forbidden surfaces at workplaces or other walls could encourage innovation in the thought processes of employees. Furthermore, using dry erase paint in offices could be one of the ways to add the elements of interactivity and fun to work.

With the advancement in technology, the global dry erase paint market is anticipated to introduce products that comprise of little to zero volatile organic compounds (VOCs). This could help industry players to draw favor from authoritative bodies such as the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA) and Environmental Protection Agency (EPA).

Collaboration processes in the corporate field are foreseen to immensely benefit from various products offered in the global dry erase paint market. Furthermore, corporate cultures and flexible workspace solutions could augment the demand for dry erase paint. Kindergartens and schools are also predicted to add to the growth of the market with the rise of interactive learning and other innovative solutions in the educational sector. Novel ideas such as erasable walls could prove to be vital for the overall growth of the market.

Dry erase paints, also known as whiteboard paints or erasable markers, are white board markers which are used to write on a white board. A white board is a rectangular flat wooden surface coated with white glossy plastic, used for writing on with an erasable marker. Dry erase paints are, non-permanent paints or markers, which are utilized for writing on a board that can be wiped off from the board easily after use. These markers are available from low-cost, inexpensive and low-quality paint options to expensive, high-quality options. The paints are available in different colors.

Dry erase paint was first invented by Jerry Woolf of Techform Laboratories. In 1975, it was patented by Pilot Pen. Currently, the product is in high demand due to its convenience. In terms of application, the usage of dry erase paints ranges from temporary writing with acetate sheets used for overhead projectors to writing on whiteboards and similar other glossy surfaces. The paint is employed to write on surfaces such as drywall, masonite, wood, cement, and metal. The dry erase paints should be flexible enough to be applied over acrylic latex painted surfaces and dry wall without damaging the substrate. Strong VOC emission and high odor are the major restraints for the dry erase paint market.

The dry erase paint market can be segmented into dry erase pen and dry erase marker. Dry erase ink markers are similar to permanent ink markers in terms of formulation of inks. However, the dry erase ink includes a surfactant that makes the ink easily erasable. In terms of resin type, the market can be segmented into acrylics, epoxy, polyurethanes, polysiloxane, and others. The aliphatic polyurethanes and polysiloxane-based dry erase paints are the most popular type of paints available in the market. Polysiloxane resins are high solids with low VOC coatings that create a tightly cross-linked, chemical resistant, and stain-resistant film over intact substrates. The product has a disinfectant odor, similar to that found in healthcare facilities, and is thus suitable to be applied in occupied buildings by professional applicators. Aliphatic polyurethanes consist of a resin component and a hexamethylene diisocyanate (isocyanate) activator component, which requires the professional applicator to take respiratory safety measures such as wearing an air-supplied respirator during application.

Key manufacturers operating in dry erase paint market include Precision Coatings, Kokuyo Camlin, Candy Paint Asia, The Sherwin-Williams Company, Dulux, Idea Paint, Krylon Products Group, and LA-CO Industries.