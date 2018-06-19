Financial analysis of brands and retailers now in TexPro

Fibre2Fashion, the leading portal offering multi-dimensional services to the global textile, apparel and fashion industry, has added a new feature ‘Analysis of Brands and Retailers’ in TexPro—a one-of-a-kind user interface service. The new feature provides access to downloadable data on top brands and retailers in the form of structured reports.

“Covering all the major brands and retailers, the new feature will help decision makers (in the industry) move forward with effective retail business strategy. It will further help in analysing the data by compartmentalising information and support in a number of ways, providing complete insight and analysis,” said Jose Daniel, executive director, Fibre2Fashion.

“With ‘Analysis of Brands and Retailers’, you can interact with data, compare brands and retailers, dive into sectors and pull out the significant details you need. This feature meets the analysis needs of decision makers in the industry, and lets them identify potential avenues of growth,” explained Daniel.

In addition to secure and easy online access to downloadable data and reports, Analysis of Brands and Retailers has broad reporting features, including reporting periods, historical timelines, regions, currencies, sectors, types and analysis of the performance of five brands at a time.

The feature gives access to quarterly, yearly and half-yearly reports. It helps in evaluation of the financial performance of brands and their positioning. It also provides accurate and relevant information tailored to meet business requirements.

Serving as the go-to authority for market updates and trends, TexPro offers well-rounded information on raw material prices, export-import data, existing tariff rates of various countries, non-tariff barriers in place, trade agreements and government policies, amongst others.

With the inclusion of the new feature, TexPro is all ready to serve as one of the most essential elements that will help in understanding the needs of customers, enhance their experience and ultimately exceed their expectations. Moreover, it can help in devising winning marketing strategies, and thereby maximising business revenues.

Launched in November 2017, TexPro already has several subscribers, and that too from diverse sectors. Indian textile conglomerates Arvind and Welpsun, Sri Lanka based Hirdaramani Group and Prym Intimates, Beximco from Bangladesh, infrastructure and financial solutions provider IL&FS, and home textiles exporter Textrade International are among the many companies that have subscribed to this information. (RKS)

Click here for Free Demo of TexPro