Global Antinuclear Antibody Test Market Research and Forecast 2018-2023

Antinuclear antibody test market are unusual antibodies such as bacteria and viruses that attack the healthy proteins of the cell. These are primarily found in patients whose immune system causes inflammation against its own body tissues. The antinuclear antibody test is used to evaluate for autoimmune diseases that can affect the tissues and organs of the body. Some of the symptoms related to autoimmune diseases are swelling, rashes, fatigue, and arthritis. Moreover, the antinuclear antibodies can damage muscles, skin, joints, and other parts of the body.

Major factors contributing to the growth of the global antinuclear antibody test market include the introduction of automation in the laboratory procedure and increasing prevalence of autoimmune diseases such as lupus and diabetes type-1 across the globe. Rising penetration of population towards health insurance is significantly fueling the market growth. Lack of regulatory policies for the approval of drugs and lack of skilled medical professionals hampers the manufacturing of test kits. The high cost of antinuclear antibody tests restrains its adoption in the middle-income groups. However, the increasing demand for advanced test kits and increase in healthcare expenditure in the emerging economies is expected to fuel the market growth in the near future.

The antinuclear antibody test market can be segmented on the basis of product type, test type, disease type, and end users. Based on product type, the market is segmented into assay kits & reagents, antinuclear antibody test system, and antinuclear antibody test software. Based on test type, the market is bifurcated into indirect immunofluorescence, enzyme-linked immunosorbent assay (ELISA), and multiplex testing. Based on disease type, the market is segmented into systemic lupus erythematosus, Sjögren’s syndrome, rheumatoid arthritis, scleroderma, polymyositis, autoimmune hepatitis, and others (Addison disease and pulmonary fibrosis). Based on end users, the market is diversified into hospitals and clinical laboratories. Among the type of products, the assay kits & reagents segment hold the largest market share in the antinuclear antibody test market. This is majorly attributed to increasing number of autoimmune diseases such as diabetes type-1 and rising number of reagent rental agreements across the globe.

The global antinuclear antibody test market is further analyzed on the basis of the geographical regions that are contributing significantly towards the growth of the market. North America holds a dominant position in the global antinuclear antibody test market, followed by Europe. This is mainly owing to rising geriatric population and increasing number of the population covered by medical insurance. High reimbursement policies by the government in the healthcare sector and sedentary lifestyle of the population are significantly contributing towards the market growth in the region. The Asia Pacific is projected to exhibit the fastest growth in the global antinuclear antibody test market over the forecast period. This is due to rising awareness among the population regarding the use of the antinuclear antibody tests.

Some of the key players operating in the global antinuclear antibody test market are ERBA Diagnostics, Inc., Trinity Biotech plc, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., and Antibodies, Inc., among others. In order to sustain in the competitive market, these players adopt various strategies such as Acquisitions, mergers, expansions, joint ventures and product development and so on. For instance, in February 2017, Inova Diagnostics announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has approved its two ANA testing products, NOVA Lite DAPI ANCA (Ethanol) and NOVA Lite DAPI ANCA (Formalin) Kits to be integrated with its digital IFA (Immunofluorescence Assay) microscope, NOVA View.

