Swim Suit Market: Recent Industry Developments and Growth Strategies Adopted by Players

Swim suit also known as swimwear, is apparel designed to be worn for different purposes such as swimming, water polo, water sports, diving, and surfing. Swim suits can also be worn as undergarment in sports and beach activities including backstroke, breaststroke, sun bathing, and freestyle.

With growing health awareness, people are more interested in sports activities such as swimming, diving, and surfing, which is expected to drive the market growth in the near future. In addition, manufacturers and designers are focusing on different attractive designs and comfort level of swimsuits which is likely to help the market expand.

Swim suits also offer protection from sand, salt, chlorine, and other minerals in the water. Moreover, increase in enrollments by adults for swimming lessons and the increasing number of private swimming pools are benefitting the swim suit market. Men’s swim suit shorts are multi-purpose. They can be used as swim wear and casual wear.

On the other hand, women are using swim suits for beauty and spa activities. People are adopting swim suits for fitness activities, to protect the skin from UV rays and as thermal swimwear on ocean beaches. One of the major challenges hampering the growth of the global swim suit market is high prices of the product, because of which significant portion of population are reluctant to use swim suits.

Furthermore, social stigma in developing countries is also expected to be a limiting factor for market growth. In developing countries, women face resistance while wearing swim suits, which is expected to diminish market growth. Swimsuits from different materials with different styles of fabric prints are expected to present strong opportunity for market growth in the coming years.

One of the major trends observed in the market is attraction of young generation toward fancy swim suits. Manufacturers are expected to invest on new styles of swim suit and beach wear to attract consumers. Existing players are coming with new brands to offer multiple choices to customers along with new entrants in the market.

Major players operating in the global swim suit market includes American Apparel, Inc., Arena S.p.A, LLC, Speedo International, Perry Ellis International Inc., Wacoal, Diana Sport, Jantzen, Inc., La Perla Group, Eveden Group, O’Neill, Inc., Seaspray Swimwear, NOZONE Clothing Limited., PARAH S.p.A, Tefron, Pentland Group PLC, PVH Corp, Quiksilver, Seafolly, and TYR Sport.