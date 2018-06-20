Internet of Things (IoT) Testing Market 2018 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Market Scenario:
Internet of things is a network of devices/objects which are embedded with network connectivity, sensors, software to collect and exchanges data. The Internet of Things (IoT) market is showing rapid growth. Thus demand for managing advanced IoT applications is increasing rapidly. Internet of Things (IoT) Testing provides different types of testing depending on the requirement. Internet of things testing is mainly based on the architecture involved.
In Internet of Things (Iot) Testing Market the growing need for Internet Protocol (IP) testing of the increasing number of IoT devices and the need for testing of IoT applications and the rising importance of DevOps are some of the factors which are driving the market. The study indicates that internet of things testing experience many challenges such as hardware-software mesh, dynamic environment, real-time complexity, and scalability of system, safety concerns, privacy issues, hardware quality, network availability, complex use cases and others.
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is segmented on the basis of Testing Type, Testing tools and applications. The testing tools are classified into two types as software testing tools and hardware testing tools. Depending on the testing types internet of things testing includes upgrade testing, regulatory testing, pilot testing, compatibility testing, performance testing, network connectivity testing, usability testing and others.
Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/2510
The global industrial automation market is expected to grow at USD ~1708 Million by 2022, at ~33% of CAGR between 2016 and 2022.
Key Players
The prominent players in the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market are Cognizant (U.S.), Keysight technologies (U.S.), Infosys (India), HCL Technologies (India), Capgemini (France), TCS (India), Happiest Minds Technologies (India), AFour Technologies (U.S.), SmartBear Software (U.S.), Rapid Value Solutions (U.S.), and Rapid7 (U.S.) among others
Market Segments:
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market is segmented on the basis of Testing Type, Testing tools and applications.
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing Type:
- Upgrade testing
- Regulatory Testing
- Pilot Testing
- Compatibility Testing
- Performance Testing
- Network connectivity Testing
- Usability Testing
- Others
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Testing tools:
Software Tools
- Wireshark
- Tcpdump
Hardware Tools
- JTAG Dongle
- Digital Storage Oscilloscope
- Software Defined Radio
Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market by Applications:
- Smart appliances
- Smart energy meters
- Wearable devices
- Connected cars
- Smart healthcare devices
Regional Analysis:
The regional analysis of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. It has been observed that North America is dominating the Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market owing to many factors as, presence of developed economies such as United States, Canada, high investing power, high adoption of internet of things (IoT). Apart from it, development of new technologies such as IoT, Big data and others by many organization will have positive impact on market of Internet of Things (IoT) Testing in this region. The Internet of Things (IoT) Testing market shows a steady and considerable growth in Asia-Pacific region, owing to factors such as rising internet of things penetration and larger investments by communication service providers and cloud service providers.
Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/internet-of-things-testing-market-2510
Intended Audience
- Technology investors
- Key market innovators
- Hardware vendors
- Regulatory agencies
- IoT testing providers
- IoT service providers
- Communication service providers
- Quality assurance providers
- IoT platform providers
- Third-party system integrators
- Application providers
- Research/Consultancy firms
TABLE OF CONTENTS
LIST OF TABLES
TABLE 1 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 2 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
TABLE 3 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 4 INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY REGIONS
TABLE 5 NORTH AMERICA CHIP INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 6 NORTH AMERICA CHIP INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
TABLE 7 NORTH AMERICA INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 8 U.S. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 9 U.S. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
TABLE 10 U.S. INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 11 CANADA INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 12 CANADA INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
TABLE 13 CANADA INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 14 EUROPE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 15 EUROPE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
TABLE 16 EUROPE INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY APPLICATION
TABLE 17 GERMANY INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TYPE
TABLE 18 GERMANY INTERNET OF THINGS (IOT) TESTING MARKET, BY TESTING TOOLS
Continued…
About Us:
At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.
Media Contact:
Market Research Future
Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers
Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,
Pune – 411028
Maharashtra, India
+1 646 845 9312
Leave a Reply