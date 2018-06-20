NEC Australia Recognises NECALL Voice & Data in the UC Partner Awards.

The NEC Channel Partner of the Year Awards celebrate the success of collaboratively delivering innovation to the Australian market. The award harnesses NEC’s worldwide reputation for innovation and helps to demonstrate the credibility of NEC Australia’s partners to their target market. It also recognises partner achievements in the marketplace and helps build trust with prospective customers.

NECALL has been a partner of NEC Australia’s for over 27 years and through our continued involvement with the NEC Channel Partner Program, we are looking forward to delivering our customers innovated ICT solutions while providing excellent support and service.

About NECALL

NECALL is a wholly owned West Australian company established in 1991 and can offer a state and national coverage through our network of affiliate business partners.

Our mandate has always been to differentiate ourselves by providing excellent support and service, delivering and installing leading edge technology solutions and offering competitive pricing. Our certified and highly trained ICT technicians and consultants together with an experienced management group form an impressive team able to manage and harness the convergence/ integration in the changing ICT market and thus deliver more effective solutions.

For more details, please visit us online at www.necall.com.au or call on 08 9455 3122.