Optical transport network equipment Market to Exhibit Impressive Growth During 2017-2027

Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Introduction
With an ever rising demand for traffic over the internet,
telecommunication providers are struggling to develop new ways to
deal with it. The optical transport network equipment helps the
telecommunication providers to achieve their objective of providing
better services in addition to reducing their cost of ownership. As a
result, the optical transport network equipment market is anticipated
to witness healthy growth rates in near future. The optical transport
network is a technique to wrap all the digital traffic from multiple
services onto optical light paths and at the same time preserving
customer’s information, timing and management information. This
enhances the capability of transport networks to carry various data
traffic types such as Ethernet, digital video, storage and many more
over a single optical frame.
With the advancements in technologies, telecom industries are experiencing
heavy demand due to rising demand for internet worldwide and
increasing smartphone penetration in the market. Also, due to rising
internet use globally, the networks are becoming more complex to
fulfill the daily requirements of voice, data and video requirements
of the customers. As a result, Optical transport networking provides
a much more efficient way of transporting information for telecom
providers. In addition to this, Optical transport network equipment
offers various advantages such as flexibility, cost-effectiveness,
better monitoring and management, and highly secured services with
improved reliability. As a result, the adoption of optical transport
network equipment by the telecommunication providers is expected to
rise exponentially, which will pave the way for healthy growth rates
in the near future.
However, possibility of failures, high costs involved and lack of awareness
about Optical transport network equipment are the primary reasons
that can thwart the growth of Optical transport network equipment
market.
Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Segmentation
Global Optical transport network equipment market is segmented on the basis
of technology, End- User and region.
On the basis of technology, the global Optical transport network
equipment market can be segmented into Wavelength Division
Multiplexer, DWDM and others.
On the basis of end- user the global Optical transport network equipment
market can be segmented into communication service providers,
government and others.
Global Optical transport network equipment Market: Competition Landscape
Key Development
In June 2015, FUJITSU upgrades its FLASHWAVE 9500 and FLASHWAVE CDS,
optical network transport equipment. The up gradation was done in
order to provide devices with enhanced features such as enhanced
fabric capacity, high switching density, small form factor and
enhanced services such as cross-connect grooming.
Key Vendor
The key vendors in the global Optical transport network equipment market
Ciena Corporation, Cisco, Coriant, FUJITSU, Huawei Technologies Co.,
Ltd., Infinera Corporation, Nokia and ZTE Corporation.
