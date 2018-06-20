Worldwide Auto-Injectors Market Segmentation and Analysis by Recent Trends and Growth Prospects by Regions to 2022

Auto-injectors is defined as a medical device which is designed to deliver a single dose of a particular life-saving drug. Auto injectors are easy to use and are intended for self –administration by patients, or can be administered by untrained personnel. These injectors were initially designed to overcome the hesitation associated with self-administration of the needle-based drug delivery device. Most of the injectors are springe-loaded based. Currently, companies are striving to create auto injectors syringes out of plastic to prevent unnecessary contamination. The global market for auto-injectors is growing rapidly. Increasing prevalence and incidences of anaphylaxis and food allergies around the world is majorly responsible for the growth of the global auto-injectors market.

The Global Auto-Injectors market is expected to reach USD 2.4 billion by the end of the forecasted period and is expected to grow at a CAGR of ~17.2%.

Key Players for Global Auto-Injectors Market

Some of the key players in this market are: UNILIFE CORPORATION, Scandinavian Health Ltd, Owen Mumford Ltd. (UK), kaleo, Inc., Amedra Pharmaceuticals LLC, Enbrel and others.

Segments for Global Auto-Injectors Market

Global auto-injectors market has been segmented on the basis of product type which comprises of disposable, reusable and others. On the basis of application; market is segmented into Anaphylaxis, Allergies, Multiple Sclerosis, Rheumatoid Arthritis and others. On the basis of suppliers; market is segmented into online retailers, pharmacy, retailers and others.

Regional Analysis for Global Auto-Injectors Market

Globally North America is the largest market for auto-injectors. The North American market for auto-injectors is expected to reach at USD 0.9 billion by the end of the forecast period of 2016-2022.

Europe is the second-largest market for auto-injectors. Asia pacific region is expected to be fastest growing region in auto-injectors market.

