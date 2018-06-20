Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Industry Trend, Research, Insights and Forecast 2018

This report studies the global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region.

This report studies the global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care market status and forecast, categorizes the global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care market size (value & volume) by key players, type, application, and region. This report focuses on the top players in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East & Africa.

Advanced wound care is an innovative wound management range which reliably covers all wound healing phases.

The global Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care market is valued at 18900 million US$ in 2017 and will reach 28100 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 5.1% during 2018-2025.

The major manufacturers covered in this report

• 3M healthcare

• Acelity

• B. Braun

• Baxter

• C.R.Bard

• Cardinal Health

• Coloplast

• Integra life science

• Johnson and Johnson

• Medtronic

• Smith & Nephew

Geographically, this report studies the key regions, focuses on product sales, value, market share and growth opportunity in these regions, covering

• North America

• Europe

• China

• Japan

• Southeast Asia

• India

On the basis of product, this report displays the production, revenue, price, market share and growth rate of each type, primarily split into

• Primary Wound Closure Products

• Secondary Wound Closure Products

On the basis of the end users/applications, this report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, consumption (sales), market share and growth rate for each application, including

• Hospital

• Clinic

Key Stakeholders

• Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Manufacturers

• Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Distributors/Traders/Wholesalers

• Wound Closure and Advanced Wound Care Subcomponent Manufacturers

• Industry Association

• Downstream Vendors

