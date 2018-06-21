Baby Sleepwear Market: Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast

Baby sleepwear refers to clothes that are designed for children in the age group between 0 to 36 months. Earlier, baby sleepwear was not under the focus of retailers. However, with the rising demand from parents for premium clothes for their babies, retailers are now focused on developing new products under the baby sleepwear segment.

Increase in the population of working women has resulted in increased consciousness regarding proper attire for their babies. Therefore, the baby sleepwear market is showing rapid growth rates over the years. Different sleepwear styles developed by manufacturers is triggering the growth rate of the global baby sleepwear market.

The global baby sleepwear market has been segmented on the basis of material type, types, and distribution channel. On the basis of materials, the market has been segmented on the basis of different type such as cotton baby sleepwear, wool baby sleepwear, and silk baby sleepwear. Cotton based sleepwear among the other type is popular as it is comfortable for babies so they can sleep properly.

In terms of types, the global baby sleepwear market has been segmented into sleeper gown, footed pajamas and booties, sleep sacks, and swaddle sleepers. The market of baby sleepwear has been further segmented on the basis of distribution channels such as online distribution channel and offline distribution channel.

The offline baby sleepwear distribution channel is further segmented on the basis of supermarkets, hypermarkets, and independent retail stores. Over the years, offline distribution channel has captured the largest market share due to rising number of retail channels. Rising penetration of internet facilities and numerous brand options has resulted in the rising growth of the online distribution channel.

The global baby sleepwear market is mainly driven by rising demand for premium quality clothing among parents. In addition, rise in brand preference among the population is triggering the growth rate of the global baby sleepwear market. However, rapid changes in consumer tastes and preferences coupled with rising cost of raw materials are restraining the global baby sleep wear market.

Download PDF Brochure For Future Advancements https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=36923

Moreover, the rise in demand for designer baby sleepwear, and discounts offered on sleepwear by different manufacturers is expected to generate opportunities to the global baby sleepwear market during the forecast period. Additionally, rise in visual merchandising at different shopping malls is also driving the growth of the global baby sleepwear market.

In the region wise study, the global baby sleepwear market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa, and Latin America. Europe comprising of Germany, France, Italy, and the United Kingdom among the other countries captured the largest market share followed by North America. Germany in the European region is anticipated to show the fastest growth rate during the forecast period due to the rising preference toward premium sleepwear clothing.

Download Research Brochure For More Information https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=T&rep_id=36923

United States witnessed a major trend which includes presence of organized retailers under the same roof which helps the consumers save time Asia Pacific region which comprises China, India, Japan, and Australia among others is anticipated to experience the fastest growth in the baby sleepwear market during the forecast period due to the rising number of manufacturers’ coupled with increase in birth rates. China showed the fastest growth due to the rising number of offline retail stores over the years.

Key players active in the manufacture of baby sleepwear are highly competitive in nature and are focused on developing different kinds of sleepwear in order to satisfy consumers’ tastes and preferences. Some of the key participants in the baby sleepwear industry include Naartjie, Cotton On, H&M, Nike, Cotton Candyfloss, Earthchild, Witchery, Edcon, Carters, Truworths, and Foshchini among others.