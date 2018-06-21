Clarion Water Technologies Helps Bangladesh Improve Its Water Services

Clarion Water Technologies to support the institutional development of Bangladesh national water supply and drainage board.

Clarion Water Technologies, an independently owned water and wastewater treatment specialist headquartered in Shanghai that is providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions reach that extends across China, is pleased to announce that through its Consulting business, has been awarded two contracts in Bangladesh: one for the rehabilitation of the water supply system and another to improve the performance of water services in general. In a country facing rising water demand driven by a growing economy and urbanisation, the challenge is a critical one. The two contracts have been signed for a period of two years.

Clarion Water Technologies has been commissioned to assess the performance of the local water departments, the aim being to improve the institutional, operating and financial performance of the agencies. Clarion Water Technologies will be reviewing current departments structure and procedures and assisting in the development of an independent sector regulator. It will also be producing proposals for achieving management efficiencies and improving the quality of service operations. Clarion Water Technologies will also supervise the water supply system improvement works.

Clarion Water Technologies was appointed to supervise three contracts, all of them involving work to improve the performance of the water supply system. The works will involve pipe installation, the rehabilitation of the treatment plant pumping facilities with a view to improving energy efficiency, the construction of a reservoir in and the construction of an auxiliary pumping station. The project will also involve the development of a supervisory control system to help improve the performance of the water supply system. Clarion Water Technologies’ task will be to ensure that the construction process complies with applicable building and safety standards.

“These contract wins reflect the recognition we have earned for our expertise in improving water system performances. We have been working with both public and private-sector operators in Bangladesh for over two years now.” said Chen T. Chaobin, President and CEO for Clarion Water Technologies.

About Clarion Water Technologies

Clarion Water Technologies is a water and wastewater treatment specialist. Headquartered in Shanghai, China, Clarion Water Technologies is an independently owned water treatment company. The Company reach extends across China, providing a comprehensive package of bespoke water management solutions. With highly experienced and skilled team of service engineers and chemists, superior technical understanding and quality products – including award-winning technologies Clarion Water Technologies is committed to innovation and company growth. Clarion Water Technologies is committed to furthering their own knowledge, skills and expertise and hold individual accreditations and memberships to recognized trade bodies and organizations.

