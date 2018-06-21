Robert Miller Congratulates Future Team on Fourth Straight Panasonic Distributor of the Year Win

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) June 21, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, has been awarded the 2017 Americas Distributor of the Year Award from Panasonic.

Robert Miller, President of Future Electronics, thanked everyone on the Future Electronics team for their hard work in 2017, and congratulated them for Future’s unprecedented fourth consecutive win.

“In a year of excellent growth, Future led the pack” said Jack Schufreider, Group Sales Manager, Channel Sales for Panasonic. “Future provides Panasonic’s customers not only with an extensive inventory, but outstanding technical support for both legacy and new Panasonic products. Their teams, both in the field and in Montreal, have been incredibly supportive of Panasonic and our customers.”

The Distributor of the Year was announced at EDS, held at The Mirage in Las Vegas. The award winner is chosen according to key performance measures which include revenue, marketing, ease of doing business, inventory, and field and product engagement.

“It’s a privilege to be partnered with such a premier supplier,” said Lucy Diodati, Supplier Development Manager at Future Electronics. “We’re very grateful to Panasonic for this honor, and we look forward to continued growth together.”

Robert Miller, President, founded the privately held company in 1968, and believes that the company’s employees are its greatest asset.

For more information about Future Electronics, visit: www.FutureElectronics.com.

About Future Electronics

Future Electronics is a global leader in electronics distribution, ranking 3rd in component sales worldwide, with an impressive reputation for developing efficient, comprehensive global supply chain solutions, as well as differentiated engineering services encompassing technical support, technology training and custom board design. Founded in 1968 by Robert Miller, President, Future Electronics has established itself as one of the most innovative organizations in the industry today, with 5,500 employees in 169 offices in 44 countries around the world. Future Electronics is globally integrated, with one worldwide IT infrastructure providing real-time inventory availability and access, while enabling full integration of its operations, sales and marketing worldwide. Offering the highest level of service, the most advanced engineering capabilities and technical solutions through all stages of the design-production cycle, and the largest available-to-sell inventory in the world, Future’s mission is always to Delight the Customer®. For more information, visit www.FutureElectronics.com.

