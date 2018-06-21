Senior Helpers Helps Elderly Patients with Parkinson’s Disease in Parkersburg with Their Parkinson’s Care Service

As a partner of the Michael J. Fox Foundation, Senior Helpers provides in-depth and comprehensive care for elderly clients with Parkinson’s disease.

[CHICAGO, 6/21/2018] – To provide elderly clients with the Parkinson’s disease care they need, Senior Helpers teamed up with the Michael J. Fox Foundation for the creation of their specialized Parkinson’s care service.

Senior Helpers is the exclusive in-home care sponsor of online caregiver resources for The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research. This partnership with the Foundation has given Senior Helpers the necessary knowledge and training to become highly-skilled providers of Parkinson’s care.

The Michael J. Fox Foundation

As the largest nonprofit funder of Parkinson’s disease research in the world, the Michael J. Fox Foundation dedicates itself to distributing educational resources about the disease. Most of these resources are directed at the families of individuals suffering from Parkinson’s, in order to teach them how to provide the appropriate level of care to their loved one.

Senior Helpers Parkinson’s Care Service

Continuous, in-depth training on proper care methodologies allows Senior Helpers to provide expert services to elderly patients suffering from Parkinson’s disease. This particular ailment provides caregivers with a unique challenge, and Senior Helpers invests extensively to broaden their knowledge on both the disease and how to care for people who have it.

Senior Helpers’ partnership with the Michael J. Fox Foundation has greatly expanded the online resources of Parkinson’s disease researchers. It has helped families and organizations understand how Parkinson’s disease affects relationships, and provides content to help families understand the course of action that may be best for them and their elderly loved one.

About Senior Helpers

As an expert in senior health care, Senior Helpers Parkersburg focuses on helping seniors continually use their abilities instead of focusing on their disabilities. In this way, they aim to preserve the independence and dignity of their clients, and give their families the peace of mind, knowing that their elderly loved one is cared for in the most compassionate and skillful way. Learn more by visiting their website at https://www.seniorhelpers.com/parkersburg.