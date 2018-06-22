Driveline Electric Vehicle Market: Projection of Each Major Segment over the Forecast Period 2026

Driveline is the set of components of the automotive power train that lies between the transmission and differential. It generally consists of a drive shaft and universal joints. It is a mechanical element used to transmit torque and rotation, usually used to connect other components of a drive train that cannot be linked directly owing to the distance or the need to allow for relative movement between them.

Electric vehicles need a driveline system in order to convert and control the power supply from the battery of the electric vehicle. Increasing adoption of electric vehicles is projected to boost the driveline market during the forecast period. Rigorous norms imposed globally by regulatory bodies on carbon emissions of automobiles are also anticipated to propel the adoption of driveline in electric vehicles, as they are expected to eliminate the burning of fossil fuel and generated emission in gasoline vehicles, as there is no emission from electric vehicles. Rapid usage of renewable sources of energy is a key factor that is boosting the driveline market. Manufacturing of a driveline is highly expensive and time-consuming; thus, posing a restraint to the global Driveline market.

The driveline market for electric vehicle can be segmented based on architecture, transmission type, power output, power electronics, electric vehicles type, and geography.

Based on architecture, the driveline market for electric vehicle can be classified into series driveline and other two types. Series driveline is linked in the series combination to transmit the motion.

Based on transmission type, the driveline market for electric vehicle can be segregated into automatic transmission and other three major segments. An automatic transmission, also called auto, self-shifting transmission, is a type of motor vehicle transmission that can automatically shift gear ratios as the vehicle moves, freeing the driver from having to change the gears manually.

Driveline for electric vehicle is used to transmit the power. Based on the motor power output, the driveline market for electric vehicle can be segmented into below 40 kW, and two others. Scale of vehicle is driving factor in the use of various power output types.

In terms of power electronics the market can be classified into AC to DC converter (Rectifiers), and other two.

Based on electric vehicles, the driveline market for electric vehicles can be divided into battery electric vehicle (BEV), and two more segments. An electric propulsion engine utilizes an on-board rechargeable energy storage system for its operation.

In terms of geography, the driveline market for electric vehicle can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World (ROW). Asia Pacific accounts for a major share of the global driveline market for electric vehicle, due to the high adoption rate of driveline and the booming automotive sector, which is leading to an increased production of vehicles that use driveline for electric vehicles, especially in China and India. North America is a rapidly expanding market for driveline for electric vehicles. Europe is likely to present growth opportunities to the driveline market for electric vehicle.

Key players operating in the global driveline market for electric vehicle include ZF, GKN, BorgWarner, Robert Bosch, Hitachi, Continental AG, Delphi Automotive, Denso Corporation, and Valeo.