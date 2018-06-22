FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening at Aqaba Restaurant, Lower Parel

The biggest sporting event in the world is here! For football fans it’s the long waiting FIFA World Cup, for which excitement starts rising months in advance. Hafele being a German Company and the official regional partner of FC Bayern wanted to celebrate the Football excitement with like-minded friends & Family by airing the Germany Vs Republic Korea Match at the Hafele Hut in Aqaba, Lower Parel. Come be a part of the Madness!

Invitation is by Pre-Registration only. Football fans can now buy online tickets on Insider.

Event: FIFA World Cup 2018 Live Screening

Time: 7:30pm onwards

Venue: Hafele Wooden Hut at Aqaba Restaurant, Lower Parel, Mumbai