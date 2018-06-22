Glass Insulation Market Recent Study Including Key Players, Applications, Growth

Glass is one of the most versatile materials used in buildings and glass insulation has emerged as a preferred technology to improve the solar and thermal efficiency of infrastructures. Insulated glasses are mainly employed in domestic, commercial, and public buildings to regulate indoor temperature and maintain air quality including the humidity in the environment. The application of glass insulation is gaining significance in residential buildings and in numerous commercial infrastructures such as hospitals, hotels, and offices.

A large number of refurbishments are using glass insulation to enhance energy efficiency and to meet various government regulations related to eco-friendly buildings. The use of low-emission insulated glass in homes promotes passive solar heat gain and keeps the space warmer. Several coating modifications are being made to improve insulation leading to multi-functional glazing properties such as low maintenance, improved safety, noise reduction, enhanced condensation control, and security. Different types of glass insulation find extensive application for specialized uses. For instance, laminated glass and dual-seal silicone insulated glass ensures safety and weather changes. The continued demand for these glasses have contributed to the steady evolution of the market.

The report offers in-depth insights into the key drivers and restraints, market share and size of various segments, recent technological advances, notable trends and lucrative avenues, and competitive landscape.

Request PDF Brochure @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=16823

Global Glass Insulation Market: Trends and Opportunities

The rising costs of energy and the soaring environmental awareness to improve the energy efficiency of buildings have stimulated the use of various glass insulation technologies. The increasing number of stringent government regulations to optimize the energy efficiency of new buildings has spurred the demand for glass insulation products. Furthermore, the growing popularity of green buildings across the commercial and residential segments is expected to propel the demand for glass insulation. The soaring use of glass insulation in various non-residential applications such as in automobiles and in heating, ventilation and air conditioning (HVAC) technology are anticipated to boost the market in the coming years.

Continuous technological advancements in glass technology has led to the advent of products with advanced functionalities, thereby boosting the glass insulation market. For instance, low-e coatings have been developed which minimizes the amount of UV and IR rays. Such developments catalyze the glass insulation market. Lack of awareness about advanced insulation products to be used in homes and the marked difficulty in recycling glass wool used in HVAC are key factors that may hinder the glass insulation market to an extent. Nevertheless, the advent of energy efficiency requirements in building codes, especially in developed nations, stringent government regulations related to the adoption of green buildings, and the indices for measuring window energy rating in homes, are crucial factors expected to unlock exciting opportunities for market players.

Request Customization @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=CR&rep_id=16823

Companies mentioned in the report

Companies vying for a sustained share in the glass insulation market include Certain Teed Corporation, Saint-Gobain ISOVER SA, PPG Industries Inc., Johns Manville, Arabian Fiberglass Insulation Co., Ltd., Knauf, Nippon Sheet Glass Co., Ltd., and Owens Corning.