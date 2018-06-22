Godrej Elements – A world-class IT hubs in Hinjewadi Pune

Godrej Elements Hinjawadi, home to world-class IT hubs, is a locale that not only enjoys a variety of social infrastructure, but it is just as well-connected to other parts of Pune city. This has made the neighbourhood a top choice amongst home buyers. Keeping up with the popularity of Hinjawadi, is the equally coveted address – Godrej Elements. A blend of luxury, convenience, and security, this address is thoughtfully-designed to take care of every element of your life. So, from the very moment you step in, you can always Live Free.

Hinjewadi is in the western suburb of Pune, located just 40 KM from the city. An acclaimed commercial zone of the city is located off the NH 4 Bypass to the west of the city thereby, providing superlative connectivity benefits to its residents. The locality is blessed to have a lush green backdrop and great infrastructure. Additionally, the proximity to Rajiv Gandhi Infotech Park has been a bliss for the locality’s residential market because of the presence of reputed IT and other companies.Features of godrej Elements Hinjewadi includes master monitoring app, geo-tags for your kids, child-safety railings, child safety locks on kitchen countertop, latches on toilet seat covers, shockproof switch boards, child-friendly door locks, motion sensor lights, handrails in the bathrooms, personal medical alert system in your home, anti-skid tile flooring, shuttle service with security and CCTV, 4-in-1 biometric access to your home and clubhouse and even more.

Some of the most anticipated amenities are clubhouse, swimming pool, open air gym for senior citizens, cricket practice pitch, kids play area, gym, barbeque deck, LED Lit multipurpose court, meditation deck, party deck, spa and sauna, etc. Godrej Elements Hinjawadi is the most promising landmark of the city and it is close to the top commercial hub in the west on India. Several MNCs and IT companies have their office spaces here. This project is going to be the best place for professionals to live in. Godrej Properties combines the philosophy of excellence and innovation in Godrej Group in the real estate industry. Currently, the company is developing promising landmarks in 12 major cities in India.