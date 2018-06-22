Translation India Sets A New Interpretation Record At Herbalife Extravaganza Event In Bangalore

18 June 2018, Bangalore- India’s leading interpretation & translation service providing company Translation India set a new record recently at the Herballife extravaganza event held at BIEC in Bangalore on 10th June. The event which was aptly called ‘Rhythms of Unity’, was attended by around 12,000 people. The speaker conducted the whole event in English which had to be interpreted into different languages as the people present belong to different parts of India and world. And Translation India successfully interpreted for all the people in 10 different languages including Russian which set a new record for the maximum number of interpretation in regional languages at an event in India.

This was a 3 day event beginning from 8-10th June. And Translation India provided its translation services for around 17000 people over the 3 day period. The ‘Rhythms Of Unity’ was one part of this Herballife Extravaganza Event and was held in the morning of 10th June.

In fact, Translation India is known for providing its interpretation services and equipment on rent for worldwide famous events including:

• PM’s Independence Day Speech- interpretation for international delegates since past 3 years

• Pravasi Bharat Divas -3 day multilingual translation for 5000 delegates

• BRICS Summit 2016- Professional Interpreters 1000 delegates across multiple venues in GOA

• Amazon Web Services- silent conference with 7 parallel breakout sessions under one roof for 2000 delegates

• Oracle Open World- silent conference with 17 breakout sessions across two venues for 2500 delegates.

And many more!

Translation India since its inception 2001 has consistently provided quality language interpretation services on rent that are well appreciated by their every client. The company who once began from a two room apartment is now spread out across major cities with a grand warehouse to its credit. Everyone at Translation India is happy about achieving this news record to their name. In fact, it has aspired them to work more diligently towards providing high quality service to their clients.

Besides, simultaneous interpretation system and language translation services, Translation India also provides:

• Silent DJ headphones

• Audio guide system

• Tour guide system

• Electronic voting pads

• RIFD scanners

• Bosch mics

• Document translation services in all major national & international languages including English, Hindi, Japanese, Korean, Arab, Urdu, Chinese, Spanish and more!

• Bosch interpretation mobile sound proof booth!

• Silent conference system

Translation India’s simultaneous interpretation system has made the lives easier for corporates worldwide. Now, you no longer have to search for huge spaces to hold multiple conferences. Now you don’t have to create and manage crazy schedules for holding multiple conferences at the same time. Translation India’s Bosch interpretation system as displayed at Herballife extravaganza event, can do multi language translation simultaneously without any hassles. One can easily hire them for their next multicultural event. They provide high quality, ultra advanced and modern technology with state of the art equipment that are easy to handle and affordable to rent.

Translation India is aiming to set some new records and continue to provide quality interpretation & language translation services to its clients.

