Vibration Monitoring Market – Current Scenario of the Market and Potential of the Market from 2018-2023

Market Scenario:

The Vibration Monitoring provides early warning which enables to detect the fault and failure in the system. The vibration monitoring has prompt the market due to its response for fast failure source localization and process optimization at machines in operation. It also offers high diagnostic authoritativeness and greater diagnostic accuracy. The vibration monitoring system is integrated with the sensors with low noise system and is functionally tested for circuit continuity and output response, which is highly recognized by the organizations. The introduction of online vibration monitoring systems, used for protection of critical machinery, reduced maintenance costs and suggest the possibility of faultlessness in the system.

The study indicates that the vibrational monitoring is rapidly becoming standard practice in most industrial predictive maintenance programs. The vibration monitoring is driven by various factor such as advance indication of developing problems, protect health, safety, and environment, monitor inaccessible equipment, complement portable monitoring programs which increase the demand of vibration monitoring market growth, globally.

The global Vibration Monitoring market is expected to grow at USD$ ~2.03 Billion by 2023, at ~6.6% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the Vibration Monitoring Market are – Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), Analog Devices Inc.(US), SKF AB (Sweden), National Instruments Corp. (US), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (US), Schaeffler Technologies AG & Co. KG (Germany), Bruel & Kiaer Sound & Vibration Measurement A/S (Denmark), and Meggitt PLC (UK), among others.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of Vibration Monitoring Market is being studied for region such as Asia pacific, North America, Europe and Rest of the World. North America region is dominating the global vibration monitoring market and accounted for a largest market share. The Key Vendors such as Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), General Electric (US), and many more are the major player in this market. In Europe region, the vibration market is gaining momentum due to the vibration monitoring equipment which is providing the computerized information that will interlink with the investigations of machine manufacturer, the operator in industrial production, as well as to the related insurance companies. This region is expected to grow further in the coming years of the Vibration Monitoring market. Asia Pacific will emerge to the highest CAGR in the vibration monitoring market.

Segments:

The global Vibration Monitoring market has been segmented on the basis of component, system type, end-users, and region.

Vibration Monitoring Market by Component:

Hardware

Transmitters

Accelerometers

Proximity probes

Velocity sensors

Others

Software

Services

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by System Type:

Vibration analyzers

Embedded systems

Vibration meters

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by End-Users:

Automotive

Metal and Mining

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Oil & Gas

Others

Vibration Monitoring Market by Regions:

North America

Europe

APAC

Rest of the World

Intended Audience

Raw material providers

Vibration monitoring manufacturers

Original equipment manufacturers

Research organizations and consulting companies

Vibration monitoring-related associations

Distributors and traders

Government bodies

Semiconductor product designers and fabricators

Research institutes and organizations

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

Research institutes,

System Integrators

Research/Consultancy firms

