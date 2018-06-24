Titanium Fasteners – Lightning Bolt & Supply, INC

6/24/2018 Titanium bolts are one of those phenomenal pieces of hardware that may be just what you need on spec-laden jobs requiring trademark properties not available in everyday screws or fasteners.

Titanium is truly a unique metal. featuring lightweight properties with undeniable strength, any job that needs to be tightly fastened without adding too much weight to a structure requires titanium fasteners.

This metal has the highest strength to weight ration of any structural metal, making it perfect for a variety of uses where weight may be a factor. Cyclists love this aspect of titanium and use titanium bolts often to repair their seat clamps, seat posts, cranks, stem, brake calipers and rotors.

Titanium is also one of those metals that can withstand high levels of heat. In fact, titanium fasteners are known to be able to withstand heat up to 806 degrees without losing any of its strength. Aerospace engineers find titanium to be useful for all these listed characteristics and rely on it heavily to secure aircraft structures of all types.

This incredible metal also has a reputation of being able to resist saltwater as well as chlorine corrosion. Marine and pool environments rely on titanium screws to keep the integrity of a structure intact and functioning properly.

http://lightningboltandsupply.com/titanium.html

Titanium Fasteners – Lightning Bolt & Supply has been servicing North America’s industrial titanium fastener needs for over 25 years. Since then, our focus on the production of high quality parts at competitive pricing has allowed us to become an industry leader. Our niche in exotic high nickel alloy fasteners include materials such as: hastelloy, Inconel, monel, A-286, 904L, Alloy-20, duplex stainless as well as many additional alloys.

