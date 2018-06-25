Global Pico Projector Market to reach a market size of $4.1 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Pico Projector Market, published by KBV research, the Global Pico Projector Market size is expected to reach $4.1 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 18.1% CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market holds the largest market share in Global Digital Light Processing (DLP) Pico Projector Market by Region in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 18 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 18.4% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Laser Beam Steering Pico Projector Market. Additionally, The North America market is expected to witness a CAGR of 19.4% during (2019 – 2023) in Global Holographic Laser Projection Pico Projector Market.

The Standalone/Non-embedded market holds the largest market share in Global Pico Projector Market by Configuration in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Embedded market is expected to witness a CAGR of 21% during (2019 – 2023).

The Laptop/Desktop market holds the largest market share in Global Pico Projector Market by Compatibility in 2018 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 17 % during the forecast period. The Digital Cameras market is expected to witness a CAGR of 20.3% during (2019 – 2023). Additionally, The Portable Media Players market would attain market value of $412.9 million by 2023.

The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Pico Projector Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles of AXA SA, Celluon, Inc., Lenovo, LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.), MicroVision, Inc., Miroir USA, Coretronic Corp. (Optoma Technology, Inc.), Syndiant Inc., Texas Instruments, Inc., and ZTE Corporation.

Global Pico Projector Market Size Segmentation

By Technology

Digital Light Processing (DLP)

Laser Beam Steering

Holographic Laser Projection

Others

By Configuration

Embedded

Standalone/Non-embedded

By Compatibility

Laptop/Desktop

Smartphones

Digital Cameras

Portable Media Players

Others

By Geography

North America Pico-Projector Market Size

US Pico-Projector Market Size

Canada Pico-Projector Market Size

Mexico Pico-Projector Market Size

Rest of Global Pico-Projector Market Size

Europe Pico-Projector Market Size

Germany Pico-Projector Market Size

UK Pico-Projector Market Size

France Pico-Projector Market Size

Russia Pico-Projector Market Size

Spain Pico-Projector Market Size

Italy Pico-Projector Market Size

Rest of Europe Pico-Projector Market Size

Asia Pacific Pico-Projector Market Size

China Pico-Projector Market Size

Japan Pico-Projector Market Size

India Pico-Projector Market Size

South Korea Pico-Projector Market Size

Singapore Pico-Projector Market Size

Malaysia Pico-Projector Market Size

Rest of Asia Pacific Pico-Projector Market Size

LAMEA Pico Projector Market Size

Brazil Pico Projector Market Size

Argentina Pico Projector Market Size

UAE Pico Projector Market Size

Saudi Arabia Pico Projector Market Size

South Africa Pico Projector Market Size

Nigeria Pico Projector Market Size

Rest of LAMEA Pico Projector Market Size

Companies Profiled

AXA SA

Celluon, Inc.

Lenovo

LG Corporation (LG Electronics, Inc.)

MicroVision, Inc.

Miroir USA

Coretronic Corp. (Optoma Technology, Inc.)

Syndiant Inc.

Texas Instruments, Inc.

ZTE Corporation

