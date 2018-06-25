High Speed Camera Market: Global Industry Analysis, Market Size, Share, Trends, Application Analysis, Growth and Forecast to 2018-2022

Key Players

The prominent players in the market of High Speed Camera are- Vision Research, Inc.(U.S.), Photron Limited(Japan), Olympus Corporation(Japan), Mikrotron GmbH(Germany), NAC Imaging Technology, Inc.(Japan), Del Imaging Systems LLC(U.S.), Motion Capture Technologies(U.S.), AOS Technologies AG(Switzerland), Fastec Imaging Corporation(U.S.), Optronis GmbH(Germany), PCO AG(Germany), and Weisscam GmbH(Germany) among others.

Market Scenario:

The High speed cameras are the updated version of ordinary digital cameras with high resolution, greater frame rate with the ability to capture motion or events at ultra-high speed. High-speed cameras can analyze and capture even invisible objects that are beyond the capacity of human eye. The quality of high speed camera depends on several attributes such as frame rate, resolution, sensor size, memory size, image processors, fans and cooling systems with other semiconductor components. A wide variety of High-speed cameras are available in the market with broad range of frame rates typically from zero to billions of per second and are equipped with high resolution capabilities that varies from 1MP(megapixels) to billions of megapixels.

High Speed Cameras are used in various industries such as automotive, aerospace, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, media & entertainment, plastic & rubber industry, military & defense, paper & printing, household & textile industry among others.

The demand of high speed cameras are growing due to the advanced features and benefits, such as high speed real time recording, real time display, set speed display, direct write data recording, independent working, high reliability, image stability, simple software interface and supports variety of image formats that eliminates the problem of compatibility for accessing the image or video.

Hence, the Market for High Speed Camera is expected to grow at 6% CAGR (2018-2022).

However, heat generation &sensor noise, light sensitivity, long product life cycle and high cost of the equipment are also some of the restrain factors for high Speed camera Market.

Segments:

Global High Speed Camera Market has been segmented on the Basis of frame rate, resolution and application. The frame rate has been identified in the range of 1000-5000fps, 5001-10000fps, 10001-20000fps, 20001-100000, and above 100001. Resolution has been segmented into 0-1 MP, 1-2MP, 2-5MP, and greater than 5MP. Whereas application areas are automotive, food and beverages, chemical, pharmaceuticals & healthcare, media & entertainment, military & defense, paper & printing, household & textile industry among others.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is fastest-growing market of high-speed cameras due to high adoption of high-speed cameras in various industries such as automotive, healthcare, food & beverages and consumer electronics among many others to analyze, troubleshoot, predictive maintenance, machinery diagnostics among others. India, Japan and China are expected to contribute to the growth of the high-speed camera market in Asia-Pacific. Also, Asia-Pacific is dominating the market of High Speed Camera Market due to expanding use of robots and machine vision techniques in both manufacturing and service sector to boost productivity.

North America is showing major growth in High Speed Camera Market due to the high industry standard and home of the major key players such as Vision Research, Inc., Motion Capture Technologies, Fastec Imaging Corporation that are investing in high speed camera with high frame rate, high resolution and fast processing to help the industries in increasing the production line while ensuring 100% Accuracy.

Europe is expected to register healthy growth in the High Speed Camera Market due to the high adoption of industry standard and to increase the productivity while maintaining constant quality and reducing the time period.

Study Objectives of High Speed Camera Market:

To provide detailed analysis of the market structure along with forecast of the various segments and sub-segments of the global high speed camera market

To provide insights about factors affecting the market growth

To analyze the high speed camera market based on various factors- supply chain analysis, porter’s five force analysis etc.

To provide historical and forecast revenue of the market segments and sub-segments with respect to four main geographies and their countries- North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of the World (ROW)

To provide country level analysis of the market with respect to the current market size and future prospective

To provide country level analysis of the market for segment by frame rate, resolution, application and sub-segments.

To provide strategic profiling of key players in the market, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market

To track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global high speed camera market.

Intended Audience

Semiconductor Device Manufacturers

Automotive Device Manufacturers

Foundry players

Technology platform developers

Component Manufacturers

Product Manufacturers (ODMs)

OEM technology solution providers

