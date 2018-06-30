List of Leading PCD Pharma Franchise Companies in India

PCD Pharma Business has achieved many milestones in last two decades. Pharma Industry is showing two digit growths for last so many years but it is documented taking into account top 100 Pharma marketing companies. If the surveyor can add the contribution of PCD Pharma Companies in India the growth figures could be different. It may be labeled as unorganized sector but its contribution in developing awareness and improving well being of the healthcare sector is unparallel.

PCD Pharma Franchise business is a win-win situation for all stake holders, said Mr. Rajneesh Gupta CEO and M.D. of PharmaBizConnect. There is takeaway for everyone involved. In order to further this process and give push to this sector, we at PharmaBizConnect helps Pharma Franchise Companies promote themselves on our 24×7, 365 days online Pharma Exhibition which is open to be visited by Pharma service seekers from all over India.

This is our way of contribution to this sector of PCD Pharma Franchisee.