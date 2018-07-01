Luxury Custom Home Builders Fort Myers – Award Winning Cabana Series by Palmer Homes

7/1/2018 – The seven time award winning Cabana Series by Palmer Homes, a quality custom Cape Coral based Custom homebuilder, has set out to redesign one of the most efficient and flexible floor plans available for a Cape Coral homesite, by transforming into over 12 floor plans from 2,049 square feet to 2,900 square feet.

Never content with resting on their laurels, The Cabana II is larger in every way, taller ceilings, new master suite, a new “Coastal Cabana” elevation and a new kitchen. The Cabana II was designed to be the most efficient and flexible floor plan for a standard Cape Coral lot and to take full advantage of your Florida lifestyle. The huge 10′ tall 90 degree sliding doors have been located perfectly next to the dining, great room and kitchen. The lanais offers two areas to entertain, a kitchen, and is totally enclosed by electric roll down shutters. The detached Cabana Suite, poolside, offers tranquil space connected to the home off of the lanai. The master bedroom at 22 feet long, a freestanding master tub, and a huge walk in closet make up an ultimate master suite you may not want to ever leave. A sequel thats better than the original is no easy task. But the Cabana II is a real stunner! Video and pictures don’t do it justice.

Luxury Custom Home Builders Fort Myers – This home features functional rooms you will use, virtually no wasted space, and an ultra flexible outdoor and Cabana area you will certainly use to its fullest. Whether you are planing on building on a canal or golf access lot, it is most important is to utilize the property to its fullest. To be able to see and enjoy the views while enjoying the pool and weather as much as possible no matter what time of the year. The Cabana Home Series delivers!

