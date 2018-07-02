Best Affordable residential project – godrej golf link road

Great design and planning is just the beginning of a better life at

. Here, you’ll find the perfect balance of green living with an activity-driven, urban lifestyle. From the sprawling 9-hole golf course to cafes, convenience stores, and a sports arena to polish your swimming, tennis, cricket and basketball skills, we’ve fitted the entire township with amenities that are as indulgent as they are thoughtful. Step in and you’’ll never have to step out again. Poised for immense commercial growth, with well-planned residential layouts, wide roads, faster connectivity via the Noida-Greater Noida Expressway and the upcoming metro, Greater Noida also has the best international schools and fully-equipped hospitals.



Godrej Golf Links by Godrej Properties Ltd. is located at an upcoming area Sector 27 in Noida. The abode is aesthetically carved for the ultimate comfort of the dweller. Each and every room in the apartment is breezy. The architects have made optimum utilization of space in the apartments. You are bound to feel lively in the bright rooms here with ample natural light. The positive aura of the apartment will enliven you all through the day. Being located at Sector 27 in Noida, all your day to day requirements are taken care of. For a blessed life with your family move into Godrej Golf Links Villas by Godrej Properties Ltd.

1. Strategic Location Advantages of

Himalayan Mountain Structure

Walking Tracks

Commercial Street with fine line options

9 Hole Golf View, Golf Parks,

Open Air Theater cum Drive in Cinema

Playful Paving Patterns, Sand Bed, Climbing Walls, Trampoline Area, Skating Areas and Mini Running Track

Sculpture Parks and Palm lined gateway

High Security

Gated Community

Commercial Street with fine line options

Project Amenities of

Spa where you can get a good massage on a relaxing weekend in Godrej Golf Links luxurious Apartments

Yoga Space to help you stay mentally and physically fit

Multiutility Clubhouse for fun filled evenings with family and friends

Godrej Properties – The Best Top Developer of India

Godrej Properties Ltd. follows the Godrej Group’s philosophy of Innovation and Excellence in the Real Estate Industry. Godrej Properties Ltd. is the First Real Estate Company to have achieved ISO Certification. The company is currently developing landmark projects in 12 cities across India. With projects that span across the country, the company’s upcoming development covers 74 million square feet. To create landmark structures, Godrej Properties Ltd. collaborates with outstanding associates and reputed names. Over the last few years, Godrej Properties Ltd. has received over 50 awards and recognitions for developing residential, commercial and township projects. The company aims to deliver superior value to all stakeholders through extraordinary and imaginative spaces created out of deep customer focus and insight.

Insights Into Neighbourhood of

Godrej Golf Links Apartments is probably located at the best address in Sector 27 Greater Noida, just next door to the Jaypee Green Golf course & Knowledge Park. Metro Station at door step and close proximity to the Yamuna expressway and many other boosters, makes commuting easier & comfortable. When coming from the Delhi Side, one need to reach Pari Chowk, take right turn on Surajpur Kasna Road and take the left turn on Kasna Gol chakkar, after driving few meters on this road take another left turn and now you reached to this property just opposite to the Jaypee Green Golf Course.Emergence of Greater Noida as a commercial hub and have the benefits of excellent connectivity to different parts of Delhi NCR, it has got very super infrastructure like Noida – Greater Noida expressway (offers seamless connectivity between Delhi Noida & Greater Noida), Yamuna Expressway (Noida and Greater Noida to the rest of UP), FNG Expressway (this nearing completion project will connect Noida with every corner of Delhi NCR) and Upcoming Metro Station (This metro corridor will give convenient and fast connectivity from every part of Delhi, Gurgaon, Ghaziabad and Faridabad). Now Greater Noida has experienced a boom in the residential property market and has appeared as one of NCR’s best residential micro markets, offering excellent returns for investors. It is estimated that the number of working professionals in this region will raise manifolds in the next few years or so, which will increase residential property demand as a result.

Features Of This

1. Golf Theme based project spread over 100 acres with 9 hole golf course.

2. Near Pari Chowk and next to Jaypee’s famous golf course.

3. Extremely strategic location. (check the link in following para about location). It is right in the heart of fully developed city, surrounded by top of the line residential, commercial and recreation development around.

4. Primarily a villa based project though a smaller part will be having few apartments also.

5. This project will be in multiple phases (4 phases).

6. The early birds in phase one will have a definitive advantage over others who join the community later.

7. Very high end individual club in each phase and one super club for the complete project.

8. Very aggressive prices in initial phases.

9. 70000 to 90000 sqft Club

10. Modern golf township

11. Location: Sector 27, Greater Noida.

12. Buddh International Circuit nearby

