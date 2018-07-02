CDI Miami Introduces Technologically Advanced Diagnostic Imaging to Miami

MIAMI, FL (JULY 02, 2018) – Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami is changing the diagnostic medical imaging Miami industry owing to the technologically advanced imaging techniques. With a team of board-certified physicians, radiologists and technicians to guide the clients throughout the process, CDI Miami is becoming one of the most recommended diagnostic imaging Miami center. The services that they have on offer include x-ray services, PET scan Miami services, and nuclear medicine, PET CT of Miami, CTA, MRI Miami services, ultrasound, and open MRI Miami and 3D mammogram. Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami is providing exemplary services owing to the dedicated team who focus on the client and considers their needs to be a priority. Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami is one of the centers that has full body scan on offer as part of their preventive services.

“The Full Body Scan, Miami package was collaboratively designed by a team of concerned health care professionals at Digital Medical Imaging.” Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami firmly believes in the importance of a healthy life for disease prevention. “Each component of the Total Body Scan has been carefully selected to screen for common diseases such as cancer, diabetes and heart disease. “ In addition to the total body scan, CDI Miami has a number of diagnostic medical imaging and preventive screening methods for breast, ovarian and prostate cancer screenings. Total Body Scan at CDI Miami includes high resolution Computerized Tomography Scan (CT scan) of head, neck, chest, abdomen and pelvis, cardiac calcium scoring and is followed by medical consultation with one of the physicians within 24-48 hours after the scan. With such a comprehensive scan, the team at CDI Miami is able to detect brain tumors, arterial or venous malformations, structural abnormalities, thyroid disease, tongue disease, vascular abnormalities, laryngeal carcinoma, atherosclerotic disease and neck masses, lung cancer, COPD or emphysema, pleural effusions, lymphoma, mediastina masses, aortic aneurysms or dissections and abnormalities in liver, gallbladder, pancreas, kidneys, spleen and stomach, small & large intestine. In addition to this, the total scan also indicates pelvis cancer and other abnormalities in prostate, bladder, ovaries, and uterus along with atherosclerotic disease evaluation with coronary artery calcium assessment.

CDI Miami also provides nuclear medicine, which involves thallium stress test to determine the efficiency of the blood flow un the heart during exercise and at rest, bone scan for the identification of damage days, thyroid scan and uptake to determine the size and functioning of thyroid gland and its proper functioning.

These services are enabled by the technological advances being used by Center for Diagnostic Imaging Miami.

