Global Food Preservatives Market Revenue Expected to Account for US$ 2,560 Mn by 2020

Future Market Insights (FMI) delivers key insights on the global diabetic food market in its latest report titled “Diabetic Food Market: Global Industry Analysis and Opportunity Assessment, 2014 – 2020”. The global diabetic food market is expected to amplify at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecast period in terms of value due to various factors, regarding which FMI offers fundamental insights in detail in this report.

On the basis of application, the market has been categorised into dietary beverages, ice cream and jellies, dairy products, and confectioneries and baked goods, among others. Demand for dietary beverages was highest among other products in 2013. The segment accounted for 29.1% of the total market share in 2013 followed by the dairy segment, which stood at the second position with a 24.8% revenue share of the overall diabetic food market in the same year. The ice creams and jellies segment accounted for 18.7% value share of the overall market in 2013, and its share is expected to reach 19.0% by 2020. Both diabetic and non-diabetic consumers are showing interest in diabetic ice creams and jellies with a view to maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Consumer Awareness Driving Demand for Diabetic Food

Growth of the global diabetic food market is majorly driven by consumer awareness about health benefits associated with low calorie diabetic food products. Furthermore, rising consumer concern about following healthy eating habits coupled with changing food preference is also stimulating the demand for diabetic foods globally. Moreover, growing number of diabetic patients and other health complications associated with diabetes are playing a crucial part in the growing popularity of this market. Currently, consumers are continuously striving for low calorie food products to avoid diabetes, obesity and high cholesterol levels. Furthermore, several food manufacturers are keen on introducing new food products with low fat content in order to attract health conscious consumers.

Region-wise, North America dominated the diabetic food market with 37.5% market share in 2013 in terms of value, followed by Europe. However, the market share of North America and Europe is expected to reduce by 2020. Both the regions are mature markets for diabetic food in terms of revenue. This is one of the prime reasons behind the anticipated reduction in market share of North America and Europe by 2020. Increasing consumer demand for healthy food is one of the major factors boosting the demand for diabetic food products in Asia Pacific currently.

Key players proiled by FMI in the report include Pepsico Inc., Cadbury Plc., Fifty 50 Foods Inc., The Coca-Cola Company, Nestle S.A., Unilever Plc., Kellogg Co., Mars Incorporated, David Chapman’s Ice Cream Limited.

These players are focusing on broadening their distribution channels to improve product availability. Production innovation is also a key strategy in this fiercely competitive market, as companies look to consolidate their position