Micro mobile data center Market – Global Market Insights, Size, Share, Trends, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2018–2023

Market Scenario:

The emerging trend in data center industry is modular micro data centers that are energy efficient, cost effective with fast deployment time frame. One of the leading player Zellabox in micro mobile data center market provides range of modular micro data center solutions that are energy efficient, flexible, robust, aesthetic and scalable. Huawei positioned as a challenger player for data center networking solutions owing to is rapid growth in market share and offers innovative solution in hardware and software.

North America is one of the leading player in the micro mobile data center (MDC) market owing to presence of major players in the region. As the MDCs centers are highly efficient and are about to replace server rooms of SMEs in the region is one of the biggest reason boosting the MDCs market.

By application micro mobile data center consists of mobile computing. Mobile computing is location flexible and allow the users to work in the environment that supports mobile network. It saves time of travelling from one location to another location. It also supports cloud computing that offers safe and secure saving of documents on the online server.

Micro mobile data center is defined as a small containerized data center system that is used to solve different kind of problems which cannot be solve by traditional method or large modular datacenter. Micro mobile data center consists of less than 10 servers and less than 100 VMs in a single 19 box. It includes built-in cooling system, security systems and flood and fire protection. The micro mobile data center enhances enterprises by offering them excellent features that includes uninterrupted UPS, storage systems, board cooling is fuelling the micro mobile data center market. The MDCs data center are resistant to rough weather that is key feature driving micro mobile data center market.

The micro mobile data center market is expected to grow at approximately USD 7 Billion by 2023, at 30% of CAGR between 2017 and 2023.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the micro mobile data center market are – Schneider Electric SE (France), Canovate Group (Turkey), Elliptical Mobile Solutions (U.S.), Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd. (China), Panduit Corp (U.S.), Rittal (Germany), Wave-2-Wave Solution Corporation (U.S.), Zellabox (Australia), Dell Inc. (U.S.), Silicon Graphics, Inc. (U.S.) among others.

Segments:

Micro Mobile Data Center market is segmented on the basis of application, rack size and vertical.

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Application:

Instant & Retrofit

High Density Networks

Remote Office

Mobile Computing

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Rack Size:

5-25 RU

26-50 RU

51-100 RU

Micro Mobile Data Center Market by Vertical:

BFSI

Healthcare

Oil & Gas

Retail

Manufacturing

Mining

IT & Telecommunication

Others

Intended Audience

Investors and consultants

System Integrators

Government Organizations

Research/Consultancy firms

Technology solution providers

IT Solution Providers

