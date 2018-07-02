Orthodontics Supplies Market to reach a market size of $2.6 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Orthodontics Supplies Market, published by KBV research, the Orthodontics Supplies Market Size is estimated to reach $2.6 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
The North America market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Region in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.4 % during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The Brackets market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Ligatures market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.6% during (2017 – 2023).
The Bands & Buccal Tubes market held the largest share in the Global Anchorage Orthodontics Supplies Market by Type in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023, growing at a CAGR of 7.2 % during the forecast period.
The Adults market held the largest share in the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market by Patients in 2016 and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Children and Teenagers market is expected to witness a CAGR of 9.5% during (2017 – 2023).
Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/orthodontics-supplies-market/
The market research report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key impacting factors of the Global Orthodontics Supplies Market have been discussed in the report with the elaborated company profiles are 3M Company, Align Technology Inc., Danaher Corporation, Henry Schein, Inc., Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG, DENTSPLY International, Inc., American Orthodontics, G&H Orthodontics, Inc., Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc., and TP Orthodontics, Inc.
Global Orthodontics Supplies Market Size Segmentation
By Type
Brackets
Fixed
Removable
Anchorage Appliances
Bands & Buccal Tubes
Miniscrews
Archwires
Ligatures
Elastomeric Ligatures
Wire Ligatures
By End User
Children and Teenagers
Adults
By Geography
North America Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
US Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Canada Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Mexico Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Other NA Country Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Europe Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Germany Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
UK Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
France Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Russia Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Spain Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Italy Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Other EU Country Orthodontics Supplies Market Size
Asia Pacific Orthodontics Supplies Market
China Orthodontics Supplies Market
Japan Orthodontics Supplies Market
India Orthodontics Supplies Market
South Korea Orthodontics Supplies Market
Singapore Orthodontics Supplies Market
Malaysia Orthodontics Supplies Market
Other APAC Country Orthodontics Supplies Market
Latin America, Middle East and Africa (LAMEA) Orthodontics Supplies Market
Brazil Orthodontics Supplies Market
Argentina Orthodontics Supplies Market
UAE Orthodontics Supplies Market
Saudi Arabia Orthodontics Supplies Market
South Africa Orthodontics Supplies Market
Nigeria Orthodontics Supplies Market
Other LAMEA Country Orthodontics Supplies Market
Companies Profiled
3M Company
Align Technology Inc.
Danaher Corporation
Henry Schein, Inc.
Dentaurum GmbH & Co. KG
DENTSPLY International, Inc.
American Orthodontics
G&H Orthodontics, Inc.
Rocky Mountain Orthodontics, Inc.
TP Orthodontics, Inc.
