Substation Automation Market 2018 with Focus on Competitive Landscape and Growth Factors

Market Scenario:

Companies such as Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), EATON Corp. (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Power System Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), are the leading providers of substation automation solutions in the global market. The growing demand for retrofitting of conventional substations and smart grid are some of the main driving factors of the Substation Automation Market growth. The smart grid helps in reliability and productivity of power systems. On 03rd April 2017, GE signed a contract to deliver four electricity substations to power infrastructure in Saudi Arabia. This contract includes substation automation to regional control centers via SCADA system.

The advanced smart substation automation system is boosting the demand of substation automation market because it is widely used in the applications of power systems. The implementation of conventional protection is vital for substation. The requirement of these system are used for protection and control of these automation. It monitors the equipment’s condition. These systems are integrated with intelligent electronic devices that can protect and control the system and offer high performance remote functions of power system management.

Get Sample of Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/sample_request/1016

Regional Analysis

The global substation automation market is studied in the Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, and Rest of the World. In North America, the substation automation market is gaining high market growth due to the increasing popularity of advanced intelligent electronic device and communication technologies, which is propelling the substation automation market growth. Whereas, the European countries are emerging as substation automation markets due to the increasing demand for smart grids and are expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the review period. Asia Pacific countries such as China, Japan, and India are some of the leading regions in the globe in terms of market share.

Key Players

Some of the prominent players in the global substation automation market are Schneider Electric (France), Siemens AG (Germany), ABB Group (Switzerland), General Electric (U.S.), Tropos Network (U.S.), EATON Corp. (U.S.), Encore Networks (U.S.), Grid Net (U.S.), Cisco Systems, Inc. (U.S.), Cooper Industries (U.S.), Larsen & Toubro Limited (India), Power System Engineering, Inc. (U.S.), Texas Instruments (U.S.), Axiomtek Co. Ltd (Taiwan),Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Ametek (U.S.), SAE IT-systems GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), among others.

Global Substation Automation Market Segmentation

The global substation automation market is segmented into component, module, communication channel, industry, and region. The component is sub-segmented into recloser controller, capacitor bank controller, smart meter, load tap controller and others. The module is sub-segmented into SCADA, intelligent electronic device, communication network and others. The communication channel segment is sub-segmented into Ethernet, copper wire communication, power line communication, optical fiber communication and others. The industry is sub-segmented into utility, transportation, mining, steel, and others. The global market is spanned across North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and rest of the world.

The global substation automation market is expected to reach USD 51 Billion by the year 2023 at a CAGR of 6%.

Competitive Analysis

The global substation automation market appears to be extremely competitive. In order to target, segment, and position their sensors into the global market and to drive the market growth, the companies have to come up with advanced technological solutions to maintain themselves in the competitive landscape. Market leaders are investing in research and development for innovating their products continuously and increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, and cost-effective product portfolio.

Get complete Report @ https://www.marketresearchfuture.com/reports/substation-automation-market-1016

Intended Audience

Associations, organizations, forums, and alliances

Cloud service providers

Customer experience solution providers

Government bodies and departments

Substation automation companies

Substation automation providers

Technical universities

System integrators

Managed Security Service Providers

Professional service providers

Research and development companies

Market research and consulting firms

Solution providers

Technology standards organizations

Technology investors

System Integrators

TABLE OF CONTENTS

LIST OF FIGURES

FIGURE 1 Global Substation Automation Market Segmentation

FIGURE 2 Forecast Methodology

FIGURE 3 Five Forces Analysis Of Global Substation Automation Market

FIGURE 4 Value Chain Of Global Substation Automation Market

FIGURE 5 Share Of Global Substation Automation Market In 2017, By Country (In %)

FIGURE 6 Global Substation Automation Market, 2017-2023,

FIGURE 7 Sub Segments Of Component

FIGURE 8 Global Substation Automation Market Size By Module , 2017

FIGURE 9 Share Of Global Substation Automation Market By Component , 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 10 Global Substation Automation Market Size By Module , 2017

FIGURE 11 Share Of Global Substation Automation Market By Component , 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 12 Global Substation Automation Market Size By Module, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 13 Global Substation Automation Market Size By Module, 2017 TO 2023

FIGURE 13 Share Of Global Substation Automation Market By Module, 2017 TO 2023

About Us:

At Market Research Future (MRFR), we enable our customers to unravel the complexity of various industries through our Cooked Research Report (CRR), Half-Cooked Research Reports (HCRR), Raw Research Reports (3R), Continuous-Feed Research (CFR), and Market Research & Consulting Services.

Media Contact:

Market Research Future

Office No. 528, Amanora Chambers

Magarpatta Road, Hadapsar,

Pune – 411028

Maharashtra, India

+1 646 845 9312

Email: sales@marketresearchfuture.com