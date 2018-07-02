Webb Offers Auctioneer Services for Unwanted Goods

MS Webb works with experienced auctioneers to provide an efficient service to sell unwanted items with ease.

[CROYDON, 2/7/2018] — Auction services are suitable for items that may still have value. MS Webb’s auctioneer services deal with reselling seized items left on residential or commercial properties. The bailiff company gives advice on the best course of action to take when removing and disposing of unwanted items from your premises.

Reputable Auctioneer Services

MS Webb has over twenty-five years of experience as enforcement agents and bailiffs, and has the resources needed to help property owners successfully sell unwanted items. They provide a cost-effective solution to the auctioning process, offering on-site sales, online advertising, stock removal and more.

The auction services are available twenty-four hours a day and MS Webb’s bailiffs are approachable and willing to answer any inquiries from their clients. The company’s bailiffs pride themselves in their fast response times to assist their clients, sometimes being able to respond within the day.

Working with Auctioneers

The auctioning process in MS Webb is streamlined, with the bailiffs arranging the auction on their clients’ behalf. Their years of experience in the industry has allowed them to build an extensive network of auctioneers. They work alongside the auctioneers to help clients appraise any unwanted goods to determine their worth. After they assess an item’s value, they determine whether it is worth auctioning or more suited for disposal.

Taking advantage of MS Webb’s auctioneer services helps clients avoid removal and storage fees while maximizing returns.

About MS Webb

Established in 1994 by Malcolm Webb, MS Webb has established itself as one of the most trusted bailiff consultancy companies in England and Wales. They have worked with a wide range of clients including private landlords, banks, law firms and other major business entities. MS Webb’s bailiffs uphold the highest standards of professionalism and conduct all services strictly within the law.

Visit https://mswebb.co.uk/ for more details.