Designmodo Reveals How to Design a High Converting Email Newsletter by a Great Infographic

Brooklyn, NY, July 03, 2018 — Writing a great email newsletter is one of the most essential parts of the strategy of owning and running a website. To learn more about putting together a powerful email newsletter that people will want to read and engage with, check out this infographic created by Designmodo.com. The infographic provides information on everything you could want to know about putting together a solid email newsletter.

Email newsletters are regularly distributed publications containing information about a business or organization. Email newsletters can be simple as a link to a new blog post, or complex to showcase a new product or a collection of deals during the holidays.

The infographic exposes the essential elements of a high converting email newsletter. This includes the structure, a compelling headline, suitable images and visuals along with well-written content.

Second, read more about how to create a successful call to action. The infographic also explains the best design practices and tools for creating a high-converting email newsletter.

Email marketing is one of the most efficient mediums, but without optimizing campaigns for conversion you could be wasting your efforts and missing out on valuable clicks, sales and profit for your business. When planning and creating an email marketing campaign, whether it be a regular newsletter, announcement or marketing deal, follow the principles of high-converting email campaigns to improve overall outcomes.

About Designmodo: Founded in 2010, Designmodo provides articles, tutorials and industry news about trends and techniques. Designmodo excels at websites and builders creation designed for developers and non-tech users.

