More effective and appealing teeth

Teeth that establish themselves in awkward positions are an inconvenience. As well as being visually unappealing, they can cause difficulties with oral hygiene because they are tricky to keep clean. When bacteria build up in the hard-to-reach spaces of the mouth, the risk of disease increases. Misaligned bites can make eating an uncomfortable experience and put hazardous strain on the jaw.

[LONDON, 03/07/2018] – Effective methods of solving these problems are available from the Harley Street orthodontist. The Harley Street orthodontist has a range of contemporary solutions can increase the patient’s cosmetic appeal as well as their overall dental experience. Lightweight aligners and braces are considerate of social anxieties, and transparent materials ensure a discreet process.

What can a Harley Street orthodontist do?

A person’s dental orientation can go awry in many different ways. Seemingly small errors in alignment can put pressure on a person’s feelings about their appearance. The first thing for any potential patient to do is to go and have a consultation with the Harley Street orthodontist. After discussing their oral health history, and what they’d like to do about their teeth, the Harley Street orthodontist can present the patient with some suitable options.

The Harley Street orthodontist might think Invisible aligners are an appropriate choice. The treatment known as Invisalign requires the patient to wear a series of precision-shaped clear plastic aligners. A set of these appliances will fit comfortably over the patient’s teeth, based on highly detailed measurements taken by the Harley Street orthodontist. The gradually-changing shapes of the aligners slowly pressure the teeth into better orientations, and with no adjustments there are fewer check-ups required with the Harley Street orthodontist. There are no attachments to the teeth, so the patient can take the aligners out of their mouth at mealtimes.

More options

The Harley Street orthodontist might also recommend traditional braces that rely on wires and brackets fixed to the teeth. In some cases, these can be attached to the backs of the teeth, and so remain hidden from view.

Treatment with a Harley Street orthodontist will give the patient a great improvement in their dental health that lasts for a long time after the braces come off.

Contact http://www.harleystreetdentalclinic.co.uk/ today.