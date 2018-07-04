3D Scanning Market is Anticipated to Register 7.12% CAGR through 2022

A research study titled, “3D Scanning Market by product Type – Global Industry Analysis and Forecast to 2022” published by Crystal Market Research.

In 2012, the global 3D Scanning Market was evaluated over USD 1.70 billion and is anticipated to reach around USD 3.66 billion by 2022 while maintaining a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.12% during the forecasted period. A 3D scanner is equipment that studies a real-world environment or objects to accumulate data of its shape as well as perhaps its appearance. The accumulated data can then be employed to create digital 3D or three-dimensional models. 3D scanners measure the tangible objects with the help of x-ray, laser or light and form polygon meshes or dense point clouds.

Industry Outlook:

3D scanners are also referred as white light scanners, 3D digitizers, industrial CT, LIDAR, laser scanners, and others. There are several diverse 3D scanning methods, based on different imaging principles. As a few technologies are ideal for short-range scanning, remaining technologies are best for mid- or long-range scanning. The 3D scanning technology has application everywhere in a production phase and assists to save money, material and time. 3D scanning ensues in superior quality and enhanced fitting parts that need less production cost. By using 3D scanning, the expenditure of a typical production design cycle can be abbreviated by 75%. 3D scanning presents numerous advantages like rapid capturing of all measurements of particular tangible object, less time-consuming design work, as well as the guarantee of parts production with specific measurements which is actuating the 3D scanners demand.

Technology Outlook and Trend Analysis:

The global 3D scanners market is anticipated to demonstrate lucrative growth while maintaining a significant compound annual growth rate over the projected period of 2012 to 2022. Development of handy 3D scanners and technological advancement is predicted to fuel the growth of global 3D scanner industry. Reverse engineering services are experiencing high adoption owing to extensive industrial applications in industries like manufacturing, automobile, aerospace, and defense. In addition, body or face scanners are anticipated to achieve grip over the forecast period with extending applications in security surveillance and in medical and healthcare industry. Though, elevated initial cost of 3D scanners is restraining the product’s industrial adoption and is likely to restrain the growth of the global 3D scanner market over the coming years.

Competitive Insights and Product Segmentation:

The major market players for the global 3D scanners market are; Steinbichler Vision Systems (SVS), Inc., Nikon Metrology NV, 3D Systems, Fuel3D Technologies Limited, Autodesk, Inc., 3D Digital Corp., Basis Software Inc., Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc., David Vision Systems GmbH, Creaform Inc., and Ametek, Inc. According to the product type, the global 3D scanner market is classified as; Optical Scanner, Laser Scanner, and Structured Light Scanner. On the basis of the range of the 3D scanner, the global market industry is divided into; Short range, Medium range, and Long range. By application, the market is split as; Healthcare, Aerospace & Defense, Architecture & Engineering, Industrial manufacturing, and Other Applications.

Regional Outlook:

Geographically, the global 3D scanner market is segmented into regions which are; Europe (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, UK and Rest of Europe), Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea and Rest of Asia Pacific), North America (the United States, Mexico and Canada)and Rest of the World (Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, United Arab Emirates and Others).

Key findings of the 3D scanning market:

Technological advancements, falling costs of laser technology and expansion of developing countries are the major driving factors stimulating the global market growth while elevated cost of 3D Scanners and its implementation are the restraints for the growth of industry over forecast period.

In Asia-pacific region, the rise in product demand for various industrial manufacturing processes is anticipated to boost the market growth, thus the Asia-pacific will rule the global market. It is followed by North American regional market owing to increasing R&D spending in this region.

The key market contributors include Nikon Metrology NV, 3D Systems, Fuel3D Technologies Limited, Autodesk, Inc., 3D Digital Corp., Basis Software Inc., Hexagon AB, FARO Technologies, Inc. and David Vision Systems GmbH.