The Casio Protrek Tough Solar Analog Digital PRG-600YB-3 Men’s Watch is readily recognizable for its big Arabic numeral hour markers and a bold, stainless steel bezel, inscribed with the name of the cities it tells the time for. It’s a high-contrast, simple design that makes it perfect both as a daily wear and a piece meant for the active crowd. Its STN-LCD ensures an enhanced readability while its movable lug components deliver a better and more comfortable fit.

The primary driving force behind the Casio Protrek Tough Solar Analog Digital PRG-600YB-3 Men’s Watch is its Triple Sensor technology that records bearing, altitude, barometric pressure and temperature; however, if you are not out to graze and measure the terrains, you’ll still find plenty to satiate your tech-oriented mind. Among them it’s the capability of the Casio Protrek Tough Solar Analog Digital PRG-600YB-3 Men’s Watch to operate through an one-touch button; a movement that makes its own power to run and definitely, it’s power to tell time for a large number of cities spread all over the major time zones. Plus, a highly fashionable design with other high-performance features!

Unlike the rest of the Protrek series of watches, the Casio Protrek Tough Solar Analog Digital PRG-600YB-3 Men’s Watch is fitted with a cloth band, which is a plus for everyone not habituated to the feel of silicon, steel, resin or rubber. Additionally, its analogue/digital display offers the best of both worlds and gives you the freedom to choose over an analogue or a digital view. However, the analogue hands show up bright against a dark grey background, as prominent as the hour markers and the best part is, they move out of your line of vision when you activate the LCD screens. All it takes is the push of a button and that’s again where the tech-minded are blown over.

The solar powered Casio Watches for Men gives you freedom from the ordeal of changing batteries which is also environmentally helpful and removes the risks of the watch stopping at the most crucial moments. It also grants you the freedom to use all its features and functions without worrying about battery life. That’s a relief from any kind of nasty surprises. Plus, its battery level indicator tells you when it might need some Sun!

Additionally, the Casio Protrek Tough Solar Analog Digital PRG-600YB-3 Men’s Watch has a full-auto LED light illumination, a manual memory measurement for up to 30 records, a 1/100th second stopwatch and a 60 minutes countdown timer, all set within a 67g unit. Now, isn’t that amazing?

Bottom line: The Triple Sensor Version lineup of Casio Protrek Solar brought forth yet another wonder in the form of Casio Protrek Atomic Tough Solar Men’s Watch that’s suitable for both as an outdoor and a daily fashion wear!