Hardware Security Module Market Is Expected to Increase to 1.42 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Hardware Security Module (Hsm) Market by application, type and industry verticals- global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market highlights:

The Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market was worth USD 0.48 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 1.42 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.85% during the forecast period. Hardware security module (HSM) is a management solution that gives insurance against the developing data threats to private keys and certificates. The device needs certification to globally perceived standards, for example, federal information processing standards (FIPS) 140, normal criteria that gives the design of the product and usage confirmation. The hardware security modules market is anticipated to encounter possibly immense development opportunities in the coming years, by virtue of surge in mechanical progressions, which prompted a surging demand for information systems security solutions, around the world.

Hardware Security Module (Hsm) Market Segmentation

The Hardware Security Modules (HSM) Market is segmented on the basis of Type, Application and Industry Verticals. Based on type the market is segmented into Remote Interface, Smart Cards, Local Interface and USB Token out of which Remote interface HSM type held the significant share of the overall industry in 2016 in the general hardware security module market. Based on application the market is segmented into Database Encryption, Secure Sockets Layer (SSL), PKI/Credential Management, Application Level Encryption, Authentication, Document Signing, Code Signing, Payments Processing and Application Level Encryption. Based on Industry verticals the market is segmented into banking and financial institutions, healthcare and life sciences, government, technology and communication, industrial and manufacturing, energy and utility, retail and consumer, and others out of which the automotive and transportation segments are anticipate to grow significantly owing to the rising deployment of HSM in automobile and transportation industry verticals.

Hardware Security Module (Hsm) Market By Region

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Thales eSecurity, IBM, Utimaco Safeware, Yubico, Gemalto, Ultra Electronics Group, Futurex and Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE). The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

North America is foreseen to hold significant share in the equipment security module market. Development in this area is ascribed to solid selection and entrance of security modules and additionally existence of substantial number of sellers in the region. In any case, Europe is assessed to contribute major share in the general HSM market, nearly trailed by Asia Pacific. This development is bolstered by APAC nations including Japan, China, and India.

