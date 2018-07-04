Insect Repellent Market Is Expected to Increase to US$ 2.51 billion by 2023

A research study titled, “Insect Repellent by application – global industry analysis and forecast to 2023”, published by crystal market research.

Market Highlights:

The Insect Repellent Market was worth USD 1.45 billion in 2014 and is expected to reach approximately USD 2.51 billion by 2023, while registering itself at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.30% during the forecast period. The rise of mosquito-borne diseases has set off an interest for insect repellents at a considerable extent. The developing plausibility of malaria and dengue because of the steady inflow of travellers is anticipated to drive the interest for insect repellent crosswise over the figure time frame. Besides, the advantages of these repellents over different sorts of anti-agents, for example, liquids, coils, and ointments, have turned into their one of a kind offering focuses, helping them carve a specialty in the general market. Candles don’t transmit toxic smoke or don’t lead of dirt such as coils. Along these lines they are being favoured over customary methods for repelling mosquitoes.

Product Type outlook and Trend Analysis

The plenitude of lemongrass, the source of citronella, will cater to the progressing demand for citronella-based mosquito repellent candles in the upcoming years. Moreover, citronella candles as repellents are inexpensive than alternate sorts of candles, an aspect that has been boosting the demand for these candles in the course of recent years. The switching purchaser inclination for citronella candles over different sorts of mosquito repellent candles is likewise prone to work for this product section.

Insect Repellent Market – By Region:

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, Australia, India, South Korea, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

Rest of the World (Brazil, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, Turkey, United Arab Emirates, Others

Competitive Insights:

The leading players in the market are Avon Products, 3M, Omega Pharma, BASF, E.I. DuPont de Nemours and Company and S. C. Johnson & Son. The major players in the market are profiled in detail in view of qualities, for example, company portfolio, business strategies, financial overview, recent developments, and share of the overall industry.

Regional Outlook and Trend Analysis:

Europe is anticipated to enlist a dynamic development in the conjecture time frame. This portion is anticipated to proceed with its strength and achieve a major share of the general market. The rising interest for insect repellent market in this area can be ascribed to the climatic changes and the expanding rearing of mosquitoes, bringing about a critical ascent in the quantity of diseases. Moreover, North America is anticipated to develop significantly owing to rising awareness among people to avoid insect-borne diseases.

Research Methodology

We use both primary as well as secondary research for our market surveys, estimates and for developing forecast. Our research process commence by analyzing the problem which enable us to design the scope for our research study. Our research process is uniquely designed with enough flexibility to adjust according to changing nature of products and markets, while retaining core element to ensure reliability and accuracy in research findings. We understand both macro and micro-economic factors to evaluate and forecast different market segments.

