Dragon Jobs is the fastest growing job board in Wales. Our aim is to concentrate and direct your search by providing a geographically focused job search site which is easy to use and fulfills your needs. We are a small team who are passionate about what we do. We believe that localised job searching was something that was missing from the market and our mission is to make Dragon Jobs the go to site for job searches within Wales. Whether you’re looking for a job or recruiting in Wales, our site should be at the forefront of your mind. graduate jobs cardiff