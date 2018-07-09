Low Noise Amplifiers Market 2023 by Scope, Size, Opportunities and Growth Rate analysis

Market Scenario

A Low Noise Amplifiers is used to amplify low strength signals from an antenna which are of low frequency. Important information might get affected during the amplification process, so it is done under a controlled process. Low Noise Amplifiers are the key components at the front end of radio receivers. The noise in the incoming signals is reduced by the amplifier gain. The receiving signals are converted to information by Low Noise Amplifiers by reducing the noise in the incoming signal. In the field of telecommunication, Low Noise Amplifiers are considered as the key part because they are the first components to receive and intercept an incoming signal.

Low Noise Amplifiers are used in wide areas of industries such as ISM radios, laptops, mobile devices, GPS receivers, remote keyless entry devices and many others. In the area of space, Low Noise Amplifiers are used in ground station receiving signals from the antenna and help in amplifying the signal which is of low strength. The amplifier boosts the antenna signal in order to compensate for the feed line losses in the process of going from the antenna to the receiver.

Rising technological investments in telecommunications from shifting of 3G to LTE networks and increasing usage of smart phones are the primary factors that are driving the market growth. Adoption of Low Noise Amplifiers in automobiles is fuelling the market growth. The falling use of landline phones and decrease in manufacturer’s lower price margins are restraining the market growth.

The global Low Noise Amplifiers market is expected to grow up to USD 3 billion at CAGR 13% through the forecast period 2017 to 2023

Segmentation:

The global Low Noise Amplifiers Market is segmented on the basis of frequency, type, application areas, and region. On the basis of frequency, the market is further classified into DC to 6Hz, 6 to 60Hz, and more than 60 Hz. On the basis of type, the segment is further classified into silicon, gallium arsenide, and silicon germanium. The Low Noise Amplifiers are widely used in many areas, some of them are consumer electronics, industrial, military and Defense, automotive, medical, Space, data & telecommunication and many others.

Regional Analysis:

The global Low Noise Amplifiers market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the world. Asia Pacific holds the largest market share for global Low Noise Amplifiers market. The rise in usage of smart phones, increase in developments in telecommunications that is shifting from 3G to LTE networks are the major driving factors in the region. North America holds the second largest market share followed by Europe. Increasing demand from the automobile sector and rapid usage of Low Noise Amplifiers in space oriented applications are primarily driving the market in this region. The prominent players in this region are constantly innovating and developing new products in order to withstand competition and to prepare cost-effective product portfolio.

Key Findings:

In January 2018, Toshiba Corporation, which manufactures electronic and storage components, released low noise RF amplifiers for smart phones. This helps in integrating control devices and RF switches on a single chip.

In December 2017, Keysight Technologies, an American manufacturer of electronic and test equipment, collaborated with Weden’s Chalmers University, Germany’s Fraunhofer EMFT, Belgium’s IMEC, and France’s LAAS-CNRS to develop new Advanced Low-Frequency Noise Analyzer (A-LFNA) which helps in measuring low noise accurately in electronic devices.

Key Players:

Some of the key players in global low frequency amplifiers market are NXP Semiconductors N.V. (the Netherlands), Analog Devices, Inc. (U.S.), Infineon Technologies AG (Germany), L3 Narda-MITEQ (U.S.), Qorvo, Inc. (U.S.), Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (U.S.), ON Semiconductor Corp. (U.S.), Panasonic Corp. (Japan), Texas Instruments, Inc. (U.S.), Teledyne Microwave Solutions (U.S.), Atmel Corporation (U.S.), Microchip Technology Inc. (U.S.), Toshiba Corporation (Japan), Diodes Incorporated (U.S.) among others.

