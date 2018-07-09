Protect your creative works from the risks of plagiarism

It is essential for every business entities to keep a watch over other brands for trademark infringements, counterfeits, and unauthorized modifications of the original brand. Choosing a trademark is important to individualize your products and services and distinguish it from other similar products and services of your competitors. It could be your company’s name, logo, tagline, or slogan. It is essential to develop a trademark for your company or product as trademarks give your brand a face and an identity. Registration at the national trademarks registry in Africa is one of the safest and assured way to own a trademark for your product, but unregistered trademarks in Africa are also protected under the common law and can avail the legal protection against trademark infringements. But, registering a trademark gives you the exclusivity to protect your products and services from unauthorized use and trademark infringements.

Trademark infringement is the unauthorized use of an identical or confusingly similar trademark by a person who is not the authorized proprietor, in relation to the goods or services of which the original trademark has been registered. It is the violation of the exclusive intellectual property rights of the authorized trademark owner. Trademark infringement leads to unfair competition as the original product loses its distinctiveness. The other party may also bring the trademark a disrepute and show it in a bad light which results in the tarnished of the image of the original product. There are a lot of reasons to get your trademark registered and validated so that the exclusive authority to use the trademark belongs only to the authorized owner of the proprietary rights of the trademark.

Most of the trademark infringed goods are destined for export to other countries. The registration of the trademark should also be recorded with customs office. By registration with the customs, the infringing goods will be stopped by the customs officials at the border before they can be exported outside the country. Cabinet ABEIS are a group of skilled and experienced professionals who can provide legal support in trademark registration, brand protection, and the protection of intellectual property rights regarding all sorts of businesses.

Contact Us:

Business Name: ABEIS

Adress: Imm B 4th floor Sidi Othmane Bouziane

City: Casablanca

Country: Morocco

Telephone: +212 5224-52385

Email: contact@abeis.ma

Website: www.abeis.ma