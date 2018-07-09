SaaSnic Technologies Offer Salesforce Community Solutions for Clients

Salesforce Community Portal is creating a place on a website where people call login with a username/password that you provide for them, and they can access information that you want them to see that is in your Salesforce. Community Portal is the latest version of the portals offered by Salesforce. It looks much better from a design and interface perspective. We anticipate that the rest of the standard interface of Salesforce will look more like the community portal and the service console hopefully soon.

The Community Portal In Salesforce gives you the ability to setup a portal for your customers or partners very quickly. It could take some time to build a portal that is connected to your Salesforce but this is a portal you can get up in running in a day with minimal development/configuration time or you can even try to configure it yourself. Salesforce Communities can:

– Enhance collaboration within your audience

– Transform the way you communicate with your donors, volunteers, members, partners, customers or employees

– Significantly reduce manual or double handling of data

– Create a far more positive user experience

– Eliminate the need to build custom CMS portal integrations with other CMS systems like WordPress, Drupal or Joomla

– Provide an innovative way to distinguish yourself from competitors

The SaaSnic Technologies lets customers build out Ecommerce Salesforce solutions, where users can create a unique username and login, and access their own Salesforce CRM data, yet in a completely configurable and visually customisable self-service portal. Being cloud-based the portal data integrates with Salesforce in live time (scroll down for some actual portals that Clouding Around have built), which is of immense value to users for timely reporting and mobile or remote visibility of their data.

We’d advise you to do this with the help of a registered Salesforce Partner, to assist with scoping requirements and provide you with some advice on portal types and predicted user volumes, as these will impact the pricing structure.

Delivering relevant content means customers learn to self-serve, which drives down your support costs and creates a more effortless service experience. If a case needs to be created online, our built-in case deflection workflow helps recommend the most appropriate content in the context of submitting a case.

