Global Automotive Instrument Market Size, Status and Forecast to 2023

TCO (Transparent conducting oxide) glass, the transparent conductive oxide coated glass, flat glass surface is coated by physical or chemical means evenly coated with a layer of transparent conductive oxide glass, including In, Sn, Zn, and Multiple Cd oxides and oxide glass composite materials.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

During 2011 to 2015, more than 90 percent of the world’s factory for TCO glass factories are shut down, the reason is that this product market is not good, if you want to enter this market, we do not recommend that you do so.

Done before TCO glass factories have moved to do other types of glass. As the production technology and production equipment similar.

On the market there are several factories in doing TCO glass, they are AGC, NSG, Xinyi Glass, Xiuqiang Glass, SYP Group, Solaronix, Daming and others, and more applications in flat panel displays, used in thin film solar cell TCO glass is almost none.

Generally speaking, TCO glass worldwide market is rapidly reduced.

The worldwide market for Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly -25.0% over the next five years, will reach 16 million US$ in 2023, from 89 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

AGC

NSG

Xinyi

Xiuqiang

Shanghai Yaohua Pikington

Solaronix

Daming

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

ITO

FTO

AZO

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Flat Panel Displays

Photovoltaic Conversion

Heat Reflection

Electromagnetic Protection

Others

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 ITO

1.2.2 FTO

1.2.3 AZO

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Flat Panel Displays

1.3.2 Photovoltaic Conversion

1.3.3 Heat Reflection

1.3.4 Electromagnetic Protection

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 AGC

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 AGC Description

2.1.1.2 AGC Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 AGC Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.1.3 AGC Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 AGC Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global AGC Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.2 NSG

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 NSG Description

2.2.1.2 NSG Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 NSG Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.2.3 NSG Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 NSG Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global NSG Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.3 Xinyi

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Xinyi Description

2.3.1.2 Xinyi Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Xinyi Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.3.3 Xinyi Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Xinyi Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Xinyi Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.4 Xiuqiang

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Xiuqiang Description

2.4.1.2 Xiuqiang Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Xiuqiang Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.4.3 Xiuqiang Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Xiuqiang Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Xiuqiang Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.5 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Description

2.5.1.2 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.5.3 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Shanghai Yaohua Pikington Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.6 Solaronix

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Solaronix Description

2.6.1.2 Solaronix Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Solaronix Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.6.3 Solaronix Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Solaronix Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Solaronix Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

2.7 Daming

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Daming Description

2.7.1.2 Daming Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Daming Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Product Information

2.7.3 Daming Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Daming Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Daming Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Share in 2017

3 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Transparent Conducting Oxide (TCO) Glass Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

