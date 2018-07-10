Network Security Firewall Market Technological Advancements & Competitive Insights to 2026

A network security firewall involves management of the network traffic by controlling the entrance of threat across networks. The major benefits of network security firewalls is to improve the network security by protecting it against various threats such as botnets, command and control servers, advanced persistent threats (APTs), and zero-day threats. Hence, network firewall security will help in stopping unauthorized access to users, which is one of the factors for growth of the market.

“Increasing demand for network security and privacy is one of the major factors driving growth of the market”

Increasing adoption of cloud technology is one of the key factors for growth of market. According to Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2016, 58% of the workloads were already shifted to cloud data centers, globally. Organizations have to secure their data as it available virtually. The data is more secure in in-house data centres rather than on a virtual cloud networks. Therefore, data security is the one of the major restraining factor, while adopting cloud computing by organizations.

The cloud-based segment is expected to hold the largest market share in the network security firewall market during the forecast period (2017–2025).

Increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions by organisation in industries such as retail, BFSI, and government will require cloud-based security solution as their data is available in the cloud network. For instance, according to the Coherent Market Insights’ analysis, in 2012–2016 almost 59% of BFSI sector already shifted their work load on the cloud.Another factor responsible for growth of cloud-based segment is increased usage of cloud-based web and email application by organizations that need to protect their applications from advanced threats such as ransomwares, APTs, zero-day attacks, malwares, and unauthorized access. Hence, cloud-based segment is expected to exhibit positive growth in the forecasted period.

Network Security Firewall: Regional Insights

On the basis of region, the global network security firewall market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa. For instance, according to the Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3), in 2016, cybercrimes were valued at over US$ 1.33 billion worldwide, where California witnessed loss of over US$ 255 million. Moreover, in 2016, about 28% of web application attacks were recorded in the U.S., followed by the Netherlands and Germany. Therefore, the organisation demand for newer and superior network security solution that help in minimizing the cyber threats.

Network Security Firewall: Competitive Background

Key players operating in the network security firewall are Symsoft, Anam Technologies, Cellusys, SAP SE, Tata Communications Limited, Adaptive Mobile, AMD Telecom S.A., Evolved Intelligence, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Mobileum, Omobio Pvt. Ltd., and Openmind Networks.For instance, in June 2016, Cellusys partnered with Sonus Networks, Inc., to provide mobile and fixed network operating solutions, which is a multi-layer signalling System 7 (SS7) security solution. Therefore, this strategy provides a network protection to subscribers from illegal tracking, call intercept, fraud and Denial of Service (DoS) attacks.

