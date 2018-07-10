TGH Launches TGHMyGenie App for Residences

New Delhi, 09 July 2018: India’s leading Facilities Management Service Company- TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd (TGH) has launched MyGenie App for providing quality concierge services in the Indian residential market, taking care of all home services and maintenance needs.

MyGenie is a free business app and can be downloaded both from Android and iOS play store as well as having state of the art backend technology platform and a web interface with a presence in 10 cities across India. All services can be availed 24×7 through the appended links :

Android: https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=in.co.tghorbit

IOS: https://itunes.apple.com/in/app/tgh-mygenie/id1344958002?mt=8

The MyGenie App enhances users’ engagement & increases their productivity by taking care of their personal and public needs. TGH aims to redefine the benchmark to provide quality services in the Indian residential market. Expert team of TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd professionals ensure that customers can place their requests from anywhere and anytime.

Ms. Ritu Grover, CEO, TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd, at the occasion, stated, “I am truly pleased to announce the launch of MyGenie App. It will enable us to reach a wider market and cater to the demands of the residential markets in India. By taking care of people’s day-to-day needs TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd is geared to offer customized and world-class concierge services to customers in India. The app provides day to day services at a cost of click and convenience at home”.

MyGenie specializes in offering services ranging from basic errands to specialized requests with complex documentation and is a personal assistant taking care of you from pin to plane, for instance banking work, courier and post office works, hand deliveries, flower deliveries, holiday planning, utility bill payments, entertainment, repair services, passport and travel, birth certificates, marriage registration, RTO works to meeting all odds and Ends (from Key duplication, dry cleaning, spectacle repair, restaurant reservation, arranging medicines & gas connection etc.).

About TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd (TGH):

An ISO 9001:2015 certified and one of the oldest players in Facility Management, ‘TGH Lifestyle Services Pvt. Ltd (TGH)’, is a well established lifestyle company founded by Ms Ritu Grover back in 1998. TGH is a 19 year old company, a well established brand already providing end to end concierge solutions to over One Million happy employees in 350 medium and large corporations through its 10 offices across India. The company manages day to day operations of its esteemed clients such as RBS, KPMG, DELL, EY, PwC, Pepsico, McKinsey, Ericsson, Microsoft, Airtel, HSBC and the likes.

TGH offers a complete range of facilities management services, from property consultancy to day-to-day operations for an organization. While working from within the customers’ organizations, the expert team of Global Helpdesk professionals takes care of the company’s facilities management needs so that it can focus on its core business. TGH serves more than 350 corporate houses through its 10 offices across India. For further details, please visit http://www.tgh.co.in/