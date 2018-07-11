Body Contouring Market Overview by Growth factors, Product chain value, Competitors Analysis and Forecast 2023

Market Research Future published a research report on Global Body Contouring Market with Detail information about the factors affecting the growth of the global body contouring market, Detail analysis of parent market with respect to all the possible segmentation of the market and track and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures, strategic alliances, mergers and acquisitions, new product developments, and research and developments in the global body contouring market.

Body contouring is a altering the body part by improving the appearance. It involves the removal or transfer of fat to the body. Excess fat from thigh, abdomen and buttocks are removed with this surgery. Global contouring market is driven by increasing obese population. Adoption of fast food and lack of exercise and diseases like diabetes and other cardiovascular diseases led is responsible for increasing the excess fat of the body. While on other hand high cost of the therapy may led to hamper the growth of the market. Global body contouring market is growing at a CAGR of 9.8% during forecasted period 2017-2023.

On regional basis, North America commands the largest market for the body contouring market. About 55% of total North America population is suffering from overweight and obesity. Increasing health care expenditure and governmental support for the research and development of the different devices and surgery provided fuel for the growth of the market. Europe is the second largest market followed by Asia Pacific. Asia Pacific has served an opportunities for developing body contouring market in this region due to increasing demand for the better treatment and devices and increasing prevalence of disease like diabetes and obesity.

Key Players for Global Body Contouring Market

Market Research Future (MRFR) recognizes the following companies as the key players in Body Contouring Market: There are plenty of large and small market players which operate in this market all over the globe.

The major key player for the Global Body Contouring Market are Alma Lasers (Israel), Meridian (Michigan), Cynosure (US), Syneron Medical (Israel), Lumenis (Israel) and Palomar Medical Technologies (US). Other companied involved in the market are Valeant (Canada), GlobalMed Technologies (US), Asclepion Laser Technologies (Germany), Andrew Technologies (Canada), BTL Industries (US), Cutera (US), Fotona (Slovenia), GlobalMed Technologies (US), Chromogenex (UK), Human Med (Germany), InMode (US), Invasix Aesthetic Solutions (US), Erchonia (US),Wells Johnson Company (US)

Global Body Contouring Market Competitive Analysis

Due to increasing prevalence of obesity across the globe many of the companies are in the race to introduce better treatment for obesity. Companies are using a trend of strategic alliance and acquisition to gain the market and minimize the competition in the market.

Alma Lasers is a global developer, manufacturer and provider of cosmetic laser solutions and medical lasers headquartered in Israel. ACCENT PRIME, Harmony XL and ALMA-Q are some of the major product of the company. Introduction of these devices by company has increase the net revenue which make them as a major player in the market. Alma Lasers has an outstanding track record of maintaining sustainable and rapid growth. In the past decade, Alma Lasers has delivered strong performance. Alma has an overall 15% market share in the global high-end aesthetic energy-based device segment.

Cynosure an US headquartered company. Cynosure’s SculpSure, SmartLipo Triplex and Precision are the market leaders in non-invasive and minimally invasive laser body contouring. Non-invasive and minimally invasive body contouring treatments are on the rise continuously. In the US alone, revenue from body contouring treatments was more than $361 million in 2014 and demand for the product is projected to grow 15.4% per year through 2019.

Syneron Medical Ltd. is a public company that develops devices for hair removal, wrinkle treatment, and skin rejuvenation headquartered in Israel. They introduced UltraShape and VelaShape combination therapy a non-surgical alternative to liposuction which can reduce denatured fat in the desired treatment area without the risks, downtime and loss of skin elasticity associated with surgery. The revenue of company was $277.9 million in 2015, compared to $255.8 million in 2014 with the growth of 9%.

Segments for Global Body Contouring Market

Global body contouring market is segmented on the basis of type of devices into invasive devices, minimally invasive devices & non-invasive devices. Non-Invasive devices is further sub segmented into radio frequency lipoplasty devices and high intensity focused ultrasound lipoplasty devices. Minimally invasive devices are sub segmented into laser assisted lipolysis devices and radio frequency assisted liposuction devices and invasive devices are sub segmented into ultrasound assisted liposuction devices and other.

