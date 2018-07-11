Global Aesthetic Devices Market Research Report Forecast to 2023

Description :

Aesthetic Device is a machine used for aesthetic purposes, including shaping, whitening, removing beverage and other non-surgical operation. It can be mainly divided into medical aesthetic devices and home aesthetic devices. In recent years, with the rise of the world’s per capita spending level and the proportion of people taking on medical treatment and aesthetic treatment keep growing, aesthetic devices become more and more popular.

Scope of the Report:

This report focuses on the Aesthetic Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

The United States is the largest market of Aesthetic Devices, which occupies average 36.12 percent of global Aesthetic Devices procedures per year. It is followed by Europe and China, which respectively have around 35 percent of the global total industry. Other main regions which take important part in this industry include Middle East and South America.

According to the research, the most potential market in the main countries of Aesthetic Devices industry is China, determined by its rapid growth of number of procedures. Besides, Southeast Asia, Middle East and India should also be focused by the investors. They are the potential consumers of Aesthetic Devices. India is also a rapidly developing economy.

The market of the Aesthetic Devices is growing fast due to people’s more concentration on their body beauty. Although the market scale is still limited at present, but the potential is considerable.

The Aesthetic Devices market is consolidated in nature. Various players are adopting competitive strategies such as collaborations, acquisitions and capitalizing untapped opportunities in the emerging economies of India and China, to sustain and gain market penetrartion across the globe.

The worldwide market for Aesthetic Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 5.3% over the next five years, will reach 6620 million US$ in 2023, from 4870 million US$ in 2017, according to a new GIR (Global Info Research) study.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Cynosure

Lumenis

Syneron & Candela

Solta

Photomedex

Alma

Cutera

Fotona

LPG

Aerolase

Chromognex

Honkon

GSD

Miracle Laser

Sincoheren

Wuhan Yage

Toplaser

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Laser Hair Removal Device

RF Device

Body Contouring Device

Face Care Device

Others

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Beauty Salon

Hospitals

Household

Table Of Content

1 Market Overview

1.1 Aesthetic Devices Introduction

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Laser Hair Removal Device

1.2.2 RF Device

1.2.3 Body Contouring Device

1.2.4 Face Care Device

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market Analysis by Applications

1.3.1 Beauty Salon

1.3.2 Hospitals

1.3.3 Household

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.4.1 North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

1.4.1.1 United States Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.2 Canada Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.1.3 Mexico Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2 Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

1.4.2.1 Germany Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.2 France Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.3 UK Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.4 Russia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.2.5 Italy Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

1.4.3.1 China Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.2 Japan Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.3 Korea Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.4 India Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.3.5 Southeast Asia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4 South America, Middle East and Africa

1.4.4.1 Brazil Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.2 Egypt Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.3 Saudi Arabia Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.4 South Africa Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.4.4.5 Nigeria Market States and Outlook (2013-2023)

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Market Opportunities

1.5.2 Market Risk

1.5.3 Market Driving Force

2 Manufacturers Profiles

2.1 Cynosure

2.1.1 Business Overview

2.1.1.1 Cynosure Description

2.1.1.2 Cynosure Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.1.2 Cynosure Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.1.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.1.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.1.3 Cynosure Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.1 Cynosure Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.1.3.2 Global Cynosure Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.2 Lumenis

2.2.1 Business Overview

2.2.1.1 Lumenis Description

2.2.1.2 Lumenis Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.2.2 Lumenis Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.2.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.2.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.2.3 Lumenis Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.1 Lumenis Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.2.3.2 Global Lumenis Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.3 Syneron & Candela

2.3.1 Business Overview

2.3.1.1 Syneron & Candela Description

2.3.1.2 Syneron & Candela Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.3.2 Syneron & Candela Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.3.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.3.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.3.3 Syneron & Candela Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.1 Syneron & Candela Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.3.3.2 Global Syneron & Candela Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.4 Solta

2.4.1 Business Overview

2.4.1.1 Solta Description

2.4.1.2 Solta Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.4.2 Solta Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.4.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.4.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.4.3 Solta Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.1 Solta Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.4.3.2 Global Solta Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.5 Photomedex

2.5.1 Business Overview

2.5.1.1 Photomedex Description

2.5.1.2 Photomedex Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.5.2 Photomedex Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.5.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.5.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.5.3 Photomedex Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.1 Photomedex Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.5.3.2 Global Photomedex Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.6 Alma

2.6.1 Business Overview

2.6.1.1 Alma Description

2.6.1.2 Alma Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.6.2 Alma Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.6.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.6.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.6.3 Alma Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.1 Alma Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.6.3.2 Global Alma Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.7 Cutera

2.7.1 Business Overview

2.7.1.1 Cutera Description

2.7.1.2 Cutera Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.7.2 Cutera Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.7.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.7.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.7.3 Cutera Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.1 Cutera Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.7.3.2 Global Cutera Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.8 Fotona

2.8.1 Business Overview

2.8.1.1 Fotona Description

2.8.1.2 Fotona Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.8.2 Fotona Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.8.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.8.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.8.3 Fotona Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.1 Fotona Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.8.3.2 Global Fotona Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.9 LPG

2.9.1 Business Overview

2.9.1.1 LPG Description

2.9.1.2 LPG Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.9.2 LPG Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.9.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.9.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.9.3 LPG Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.1 LPG Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.9.3.2 Global LPG Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.10 Aerolase

2.10.1 Business Overview

2.10.1.1 Aerolase Description

2.10.1.2 Aerolase Headquarter, Main Business and Finance Overview

2.10.2 Aerolase Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.10.2.1 Aesthetic Devices Production Bases, Sales Regions and Major Competitors

2.10.2.2 Aesthetic Devices Product Information

2.10.3 Aerolase Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.1 Aerolase Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.10.3.2 Global Aerolase Aesthetic Devices Market Share in 2017

2.11 Chromognex

2.11.1 Business Overview

2.11.2 Chromognex Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.11.3 Chromognex Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.12 Honkon

2.12.1 Business Overview

2.12.2 Honkon Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.12.3 Honkon Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.13 GSD

2.13.1 Business Overview

2.13.2 GSD Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.13.3 GSD Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.14 Miracle Laser

2.14.1 Business Overview

2.14.2 Miracle Laser Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.14.3 Miracle Laser Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.15 Sincoheren

2.15.1 Business Overview

2.15.2 Sincoheren Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.15.3 Sincoheren Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.16 Wuhan Yage

2.16.1 Business Overview

2.16.2 Wuhan Yage Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.16.3 Wuhan Yage Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

2.17 Toplaser

2.17.1 Business Overview

2.17.2 Toplaser Aesthetic Devices Product Introduction

2.17.3 Toplaser Aesthetic Devices Sales, Price, Revenue, Gross Margin and Market Share (2016-2017)

3 Global Aesthetic Devices Market Competition, by Manufacturer

3.1 Global Aesthetic Devices Sales and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.2 Global Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.3 Global Aesthetic Devices Price by Manufacturer (2016-2017)

3.4 Market Concentration Rate

3.4.1 Top 3 Aesthetic Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.4.2 Top 5 Aesthetic Devices Manufacturer Market Share in 2017

3.5 Market Competition Trend

4 Global Aesthetic Devices Market Analysis by Regions

4.1 Global Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Regions

4.1.1 Global Aesthetic Devices Sales by Regions (2013-2018)

4.1.2 Global Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Regions (2013-2018)

4.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.3 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.4 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.5 South America Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

4.6 Middle East and Africa Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5 North America Aesthetic Devices by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

5.1 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

5.1.1 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

5.1.3 United States Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.4 Canada Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.1.5 Mexico Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

5.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.1 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.2.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

5.3 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.1 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.3.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

5.4 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.1 North America Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

5.4.2 North America Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

6 Europe Aesthetic Devices by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

6.1 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

6.1.1 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.2 Europe Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

6.1.3 Germany Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.4 UK Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.5 France Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.6 Russia Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.1.7 Italy Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

6.2 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.1 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.2.2 Europe Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

6.3 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.1 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.3.2 Europe Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

6.4 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.1 Europe Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

6.4.2 Europe Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

7 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices by Countries, Type, Application and Manufacturers

7.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Countries

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Countries (2013-2018)

7.1.3 China Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.4 Japan Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.5 Korea Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.6 India Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.1.7 Southeast Asia Aesthetic Devices Sales and Growth Rate (2013-2018)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales and Revenue (Value) by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2017)

7.3 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.3.2 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Type (2013-2018)

7.4 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales, Revenue and Market Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.1 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Sales and Sales Share by Application (2013-2018)

7.4.2 Asia-Pacific Aesthetic Devices Revenue and Revenue Share by Application (2013-2018)

Continued …

