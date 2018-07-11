Global Shave Grass Extract Market 2017-2025

Shave Grass Extract Market Overview:

Shave Grass is popularly known as horse trail. Shave grass contains high amounts of silica which is very important for hair and nail growth thus, horse tail is richest plant source of silica. Shave grass extract helps in bone strength and also avoid skin wrinkles.

Horsetail has been used in traditional medicines in Greece and Rome as a remedy for wounds, kidney, and ulcers, problems, to promote fluid balance and encourage normal urination. It’s also recommended to help treat osteoporosis. Some of the recent research claims that shave grass extract can be proven helpful in type 2 diabetics’ treatment too. As considering its versatile medicinal properties including antioxidant, anti-inflammatory, antimicrobial, cognition, osteoporosis treatments etc., market demand for shave grass is growing continuously. Also increasing popularity of herbal medicine is another factor driving growth of the global shave grass extract market.

Request For Report Brochure For Latest Industry Insights @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/sample/sample.php?flag=B&rep_id=27737

Shave Grass Extract Market Drivers:

Shave grass extract possess high market demand from pharmaceutical as well as skincare and personal care product market segments as due to its versatile properties. Shave grass extract is one of the rich source of silica which makes it useful in hair and nail health, is factor driving market demand from hair care product segment. As per recent research silica in horsetail extract can be useful for treatment of bone related diseases such as osteoporosis, which is expected to fuel market growth over the forecast period. Silica is also responsible for absorption of calcium in human body.

Shave grass extract possess antioxidant, anti- inflammatory , and antimicrobial makes it super herb which makes it useful in various disease conditions as well as skin and hair care products. Horsetail tea or shave grass tea is proven effective in treatment of bronchitis, dry cough etc.

Considering various health benefits of shave grass or horse tail extract driving attraction of researchers and various pharmaceutical industries, thus are investing in R & D for shave grass extract products and medicines, in turn driving market demand. Increasing popularity of herbal medicine and natural herbal skin and hair care products as well as changing consumer preferences towards herbal and natural medicine is another factor expected to drive growth of the global shave grass extract market over the forecast period.

Shave Grass Extract Market Segmentation:

Shave grass extract market is segmented on the basis of its applications in food and beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceutical, herbal medicine. Shave grass extract has been proven effective in various medical conditions such as kidney and bladder health, bone health, diabetes etc., thus market demand from pharmaceutical segment is higher. Herbal medicine markets segment is gaining popularity for treatment and management of various disease conditions and thus significant market growth is expected over the forecast period. Shave grass extract is useful in hair and nail treatment, and proven very effective in hair growth as rich silica contains help in calcium absorption in the body, thus possess significant demand from cosmetics market segment specifically for hair and nail related products. Shave grass tree is helpful in digestion, weight management and for pile problems thus market demand from food and beverages segment is expected to grow in near future.

Obtain Report Details @ https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com/shave-grass-extract-market.html

Shave grass extract market is further segmented on the basis of its forms available in the market as powder extract and liquid extract. Powder extract is directly added or can be converted into capsules. Liquid shave grass extract is majorly used in pharmaceutical formulations.

Shave grass extract is further segmented on the basis of regions as North America, Latin America, Europe, Middle East and Africa ,and Asia Pacific. North America and Europe are major grower and consumer markets for shave grass extract.