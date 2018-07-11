‘Kabira’ star Tochi Raina along with ‘Band of Bandagi’ to enthrall Delhi with Artist Aloud’s maiden artiste tour – Sufi Acoustica

Artist Aloud, a platform by Hungama that supports and promotes independent music is here to captivate your senses with its first-ever artiste tour, Sufi Acoustica, featuring Tochi Raina and Band of Bandagi. Organized in association with Hard Rock Cafe, the tour will be held across three cities, including Delhi (Gurugram). Sufi Acoustica is a celebration of Sufi music and features soulful poetry along with mesmerizing compositions created especially for the youth of today.

Tochi Raina is known for his giving the music industry some poignant singles including ‘Iktara’ and ‘Kabira’. A GIMA award winner, Tochi believes that Sufism is a way of life. He and Band of Bandagi are all set to enthrall the music lovers of Delhi with powerful performances.

Get ready to unwind and lose yourself to the surreal experience of Sufi music with Sufi Acoustica.

Date: Thursday, 12th July 2018

Time: 8.30 pm onwards

Venue: Hard Rock Cafe, Gurugram

Entry: INR 1000 onwards

Tickets available on BookMyShow.com

https://in.bookmyshow.com/events/sufi-acoustica-tour-feat-tochi-raina-and-band-of-bandagi-gurgaon/ET00078067